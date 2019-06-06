WA Forecast for Saturday, June 8, 2019

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Arlington;Spotty showers;58;47;S;6;56%;89%;3

Bellingham;Spotty showers;60;50;SSE;10;69%;85%;3

Bremerton;Spotty showers;58;46;SSW;6;77%;89%;3

Chehalis;Spotty showers;58;47;WSW;6;67%;85%;6

Deer Park;A p.m. shower or two;61;40;SW;10;57%;82%;4

Eastsound;Spotty showers;62;51;SSW;8;67%;82%;4

Ellensburg;Mostly cloudy, windy;62;46;NW;22;42%;66%;6

Ephrata;An afternoon shower;67;47;W;13;32%;73%;7

Everett;Showers;59;48;SE;6;68%;94%;3

Fort Lewis;Spotty showers;58;47;SSW;12;90%;84%;3

Friday Harbor;Spotty showers;61;50;SW;7;73%;82%;3

Hoquiam;Showers;57;50;WNW;14;85%;87%;3

Kelso-Longview;Spotty showers;58;48;SW;8;76%;86%;3

Moses Lake;An afternoon shower;69;45;SW;12;35%;73%;6

Olympia;Spotty showers;60;45;SW;11;73%;83%;3

Omak;An afternoon shower;66;44;NW;7;38%;73%;5

Pasco;An afternoon shower;70;48;WSW;13;38%;73%;5

Port Angeles;Spotty showers;57;44;WSW;7;74%;91%;3

Pullman;An afternoon shower;58;40;SW;16;51%;73%;5

Puyallup;Showers;58;48;SW;7;76%;89%;2

Quillayute;Spotty showers;58;48;W;9;81%;85%;4

Renton;Showery;59;50;SSW;7;75%;96%;3

Seattle;Spotty showers;57;50;S;7;75%;86%;3

Seattle Boeing;Showers;60;51;SSE;8;73%;96%;3

Shelton;Spotty showers;60;45;WSW;15;69%;82%;3

Spokane;An afternoon shower;62;44;SW;12;43%;73%;5

Spokane Fairchild;An afternoon shower;59;40;WSW;15;50%;73%;5

Spokane Felts;An afternoon shower;62;44;SW;12;43%;73%;5

Stampede Pass;A p.m. shower or two;42;36;W;8;88%;84%;3

Tacoma;Spotty showers;57;48;SW;8;75%;87%;3

Tacoma Narrows;Spotty showers;57;48;SSW;12;73%;83%;3

Vancouver;Spotty showers;60;50;WSW;6;67%;84%;5

Walla Walla;An afternoon shower;65;48;SSW;14;44%;73%;5

Wenatchee;An afternoon shower;66;48;WNW;15;35%;73%;7

Whidbey Island;Spotty showers;60;52;WSW;8;67%;84%;3

Yakima;An afternoon shower;67;41;W;11;36%;73%;6

