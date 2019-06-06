WA Forecast
WA Forecast for Saturday, June 8, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Arlington;Spotty showers;58;47;S;6;56%;89%;3
Bellingham;Spotty showers;60;50;SSE;10;69%;85%;3
Bremerton;Spotty showers;58;46;SSW;6;77%;89%;3
Chehalis;Spotty showers;58;47;WSW;6;67%;85%;6
Deer Park;A p.m. shower or two;61;40;SW;10;57%;82%;4
Eastsound;Spotty showers;62;51;SSW;8;67%;82%;4
Ellensburg;Mostly cloudy, windy;62;46;NW;22;42%;66%;6
Ephrata;An afternoon shower;67;47;W;13;32%;73%;7
Everett;Showers;59;48;SE;6;68%;94%;3
Fort Lewis;Spotty showers;58;47;SSW;12;90%;84%;3
Friday Harbor;Spotty showers;61;50;SW;7;73%;82%;3
Hoquiam;Showers;57;50;WNW;14;85%;87%;3
Kelso-Longview;Spotty showers;58;48;SW;8;76%;86%;3
Moses Lake;An afternoon shower;69;45;SW;12;35%;73%;6
Olympia;Spotty showers;60;45;SW;11;73%;83%;3
Omak;An afternoon shower;66;44;NW;7;38%;73%;5
Pasco;An afternoon shower;70;48;WSW;13;38%;73%;5
Port Angeles;Spotty showers;57;44;WSW;7;74%;91%;3
Pullman;An afternoon shower;58;40;SW;16;51%;73%;5
Puyallup;Showers;58;48;SW;7;76%;89%;2
Quillayute;Spotty showers;58;48;W;9;81%;85%;4
Renton;Showery;59;50;SSW;7;75%;96%;3
Seattle;Spotty showers;57;50;S;7;75%;86%;3
Seattle Boeing;Showers;60;51;SSE;8;73%;96%;3
Shelton;Spotty showers;60;45;WSW;15;69%;82%;3
Spokane;An afternoon shower;62;44;SW;12;43%;73%;5
Spokane Fairchild;An afternoon shower;59;40;WSW;15;50%;73%;5
Spokane Felts;An afternoon shower;62;44;SW;12;43%;73%;5
Stampede Pass;A p.m. shower or two;42;36;W;8;88%;84%;3
Tacoma;Spotty showers;57;48;SW;8;75%;87%;3
Tacoma Narrows;Spotty showers;57;48;SSW;12;73%;83%;3
Vancouver;Spotty showers;60;50;WSW;6;67%;84%;5
Walla Walla;An afternoon shower;65;48;SSW;14;44%;73%;5
Wenatchee;An afternoon shower;66;48;WNW;15;35%;73%;7
Whidbey Island;Spotty showers;60;52;WSW;8;67%;84%;3
Yakima;An afternoon shower;67;41;W;11;36%;73%;6
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather