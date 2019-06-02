WA Forecast
WA Forecast for Tuesday, June 4, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Arlington;Partly sunny;67;43;NNE;6;43%;6%;9
Bellingham;Partly sunny;67;49;SSE;8;58%;6%;8
Bremerton;Partly sunny;68;45;NE;6;57%;5%;9
Chehalis;Partial sunshine;71;43;WNW;5;53%;0%;9
Deer Park;Mostly sunny, warm;81;41;SW;10;38%;3%;9
Eastsound;Partly sunny;65;51;S;7;64%;6%;8
Ellensburg;Not as warm;77;49;NW;22;32%;0%;9
Ephrata;Mostly sunny;83;52;WNW;14;21%;0%;9
Everett;Partly sunny;67;45;NNE;7;49%;6%;9
Fort Lewis;Partly sunny;71;45;W;4;67%;5%;9
Friday Harbor;Partly sunny;65;49;WSW;7;59%;6%;8
Hoquiam;Partly sunny, breezy;62;48;NW;14;70%;6%;9
Kelso-Longview;Partly sunny;71;47;WNW;6;59%;6%;9
Moses Lake;Mostly sunny;85;49;WNW;11;25%;0%;9
Olympia;Partial sunshine;72;42;SW;5;55%;5%;9
Omak;Mostly sunny;84;50;NNE;9;23%;0%;9
Pasco;Not as hot;85;50;NW;8;29%;0%;9
Port Angeles;Partly sunny;61;45;W;13;63%;6%;9
Pullman;Mostly sunny, nice;77;47;SW;13;36%;0%;9
Puyallup;Partial sunshine;72;46;NE;5;52%;5%;9
Quillayute;Partly sunny;60;46;NW;9;67%;6%;9
Renton;Partly sunny, nice;69;48;NE;6;54%;5%;9
Seattle;Partly sunny;67;50;NE;6;54%;5%;9
Seattle Boeing;Partial sunshine;69;51;NE;5;53%;5%;9
Shelton;Partial sunshine;70;44;SW;8;57%;5%;9
Spokane;Warm with sunshine;83;50;SW;12;28%;2%;9
Spokane Fairchild;Breezy with sunshine;79;46;W;15;33%;1%;9
Spokane Felts;Warm with sunshine;83;50;SW;12;28%;2%;9
Stampede Pass;Cooler with some sun;57;41;W;7;58%;1%;9
Tacoma;Partly sunny;69;47;NE;5;54%;5%;9
Tacoma Narrows;Partly sunny;68;47;NNE;4;60%;5%;9
Vancouver;Partly sunny;73;47;NNW;6;48%;5%;9
Walla Walla;Mostly sunny;83;54;SSW;11;28%;0%;9
Wenatchee;Mostly sunny, breezy;82;52;WNW;15;25%;0%;9
Whidbey Island;Partly sunny;63;50;W;11;61%;6%;9
Yakima;Not as hot;84;50;NNW;8;26%;0%;9
_____
