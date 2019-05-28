WA Forecast for Thursday, May 30, 2019

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Arlington;Partly sunny;70;51;N;5;56%;19%;8

Bellingham;Partly sunny, nice;68;53;SSE;6;68%;23%;8

Bremerton;Nice with some sun;72;51;E;5;68%;10%;9

Chehalis;Partly sunny;71;50;WNW;5;66%;33%;6

Deer Park;Mostly sunny, warm;81;49;WSW;6;43%;12%;9

Eastsound;Partly sunny;65;51;SE;5;77%;14%;8

Ellensburg;Partly sunny;82;56;NW;10;42%;12%;9

Ephrata;Mostly sunny;85;61;W;6;36%;7%;9

Everett;Partly sunny, nice;70;51;NNE;5;61%;15%;8

Fort Lewis;Partly sunny;71;51;SW;4;81%;14%;9

Friday Harbor;Partly sunny;65;51;SW;6;77%;12%;8

Hoquiam;Partly sunny;61;52;W;9;84%;10%;5

Kelso-Longview;Partly sunny;70;53;W;5;69%;6%;9

Moses Lake;Partly sunny, warm;87;57;SW;6;36%;6%;9

Olympia;Partial sunshine;71;51;SW;5;67%;14%;9

Omak;Mostly sunny, warm;86;57;NNW;6;37%;35%;8

Pasco;Partly sunny, warm;88;60;S;6;41%;24%;9

Port Angeles;Partly sunny;62;49;W;6;76%;9%;8

Pullman;Partly sunny, warm;76;54;SSW;7;51%;40%;9

Puyallup;Partly sunny;73;51;WSW;5;69%;13%;9

Quillayute;Partial sunshine;61;47;SW;5;78%;8%;5

Renton;Partly sunny;73;54;NNE;5;64%;12%;9

Seattle;Partly sunny;71;54;NE;5;66%;10%;9

Seattle Boeing;Partial sunshine;72;55;WNW;4;64%;10%;9

Shelton;Partly sunny, nice;69;51;WSW;8;69%;11%;9

Spokane;Mostly sunny, warm;82;56;SSW;4;39%;14%;9

Spokane Fairchild;Mostly sunny, warm;79;55;SW;6;44%;11%;9

Spokane Felts;Mostly sunny, warm;82;56;SSW;4;39%;14%;9

Stampede Pass;Sun and some clouds;63;46;W;5;67%;38%;9

Tacoma;Partly sunny, nice;70;51;WSW;5;70%;11%;9

Tacoma Narrows;Partly sunny, nice;70;51;SW;4;73%;11%;9

Vancouver;Partly sunny;73;51;NNW;5;62%;26%;9

Walla Walla;Clouds and sun;80;60;SE;7;47%;44%;7

Wenatchee;Mostly sunny;83;59;W;7;39%;10%;9

Whidbey Island;Partly sunny;63;52;WSW;6;75%;13%;8

Yakima;Partly sunny;84;57;NNW;5;37%;31%;9

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather