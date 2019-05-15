WA Forecast
WA Forecast for Friday, May 17, 2019
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Arlington;Spotty showers;65;49;WSW;6;63%;95%;3
Bellingham;Cloudy with a shower;66;51;SSE;5;72%;95%;3
Bremerton;Spotty showers;64;49;SSW;6;83%;93%;2
Chehalis;Spotty showers;64;50;WSW;5;76%;84%;2
Deer Park;Spotty showers;69;49;NE;7;69%;90%;3
Eastsound;Spotty showers;63;51;S;3;80%;87%;3
Ellensburg;Afternoon rain;68;49;NW;8;68%;90%;2
Ephrata;Spotty showers;70;55;NW;5;64%;92%;2
Everett;Spotty showers;65;50;SSW;6;69%;98%;2
Fort Lewis;Spotty showers;65;49;SSW;6;90%;92%;2
Friday Harbor;Spotty showers;63;50;WSW;5;79%;83%;3
Hoquiam;Spotty showers;60;50;W;9;92%;81%;2
Kelso-Longview;Spotty showers;61;51;W;5;84%;84%;2
Moses Lake;Afternoon rain;72;54;NNE;6;66%;92%;2
Olympia;Spotty showers;64;47;SW;6;79%;85%;2
Omak;Spotty showers;70;53;N;7;68%;87%;2
Pasco;Afternoon rain;72;55;WSW;6;68%;89%;3
Port Angeles;Spotty showers;61;48;W;5;78%;81%;2
Pullman;Cloudy with showers;68;45;WSW;6;68%;93%;3
Puyallup;Cloudy with showers;65;50;SSW;5;84%;98%;2
Quillayute;Spotty showers;60;47;W;6;83%;83%;2
Renton;Spotty showers;65;52;SSW;5;76%;94%;2
Seattle;Spotty showers;64;51;S;5;78%;93%;2
Seattle Boeing;Cloudy with showers;66;53;S;4;73%;96%;2
Shelton;Spotty showers;65;49;WSW;8;76%;82%;2
Spokane;Spotty showers;70;50;NE;5;53%;88%;3
Spokane Fairchild;Spotty showers;67;47;NNE;8;64%;87%;3
Spokane Felts;Spotty showers;70;50;NE;5;53%;88%;3
Stampede Pass;Afternoon rain;54;41;W;4;78%;91%;3
Tacoma;Spotty showers;63;50;SW;5;81%;92%;2
Tacoma Narrows;Spotty showers;63;50;SSW;5;81%;91%;2
Vancouver;Spotty showers;61;51;SW;5;79%;91%;2
Walla Walla;Afternoon rain;66;51;SSW;7;68%;92%;2
Wenatchee;Afternoon rain;68;54;WNW;6;67%;92%;3
Whidbey Island;Spotty showers;63;51;W;7;75%;89%;3
Yakima;Afternoon rain;68;49;WNW;4;70%;90%;2
