WA Forecast for Friday, May 17, 2019

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Arlington;Spotty showers;65;49;WSW;6;63%;95%;3

Bellingham;Cloudy with a shower;66;51;SSE;5;72%;95%;3

Bremerton;Spotty showers;64;49;SSW;6;83%;93%;2

Chehalis;Spotty showers;64;50;WSW;5;76%;84%;2

Deer Park;Spotty showers;69;49;NE;7;69%;90%;3

Eastsound;Spotty showers;63;51;S;3;80%;87%;3

Ellensburg;Afternoon rain;68;49;NW;8;68%;90%;2

Ephrata;Spotty showers;70;55;NW;5;64%;92%;2

Everett;Spotty showers;65;50;SSW;6;69%;98%;2

Fort Lewis;Spotty showers;65;49;SSW;6;90%;92%;2

Friday Harbor;Spotty showers;63;50;WSW;5;79%;83%;3

Hoquiam;Spotty showers;60;50;W;9;92%;81%;2

Kelso-Longview;Spotty showers;61;51;W;5;84%;84%;2

Moses Lake;Afternoon rain;72;54;NNE;6;66%;92%;2

Olympia;Spotty showers;64;47;SW;6;79%;85%;2

Omak;Spotty showers;70;53;N;7;68%;87%;2

Pasco;Afternoon rain;72;55;WSW;6;68%;89%;3

Port Angeles;Spotty showers;61;48;W;5;78%;81%;2

Pullman;Cloudy with showers;68;45;WSW;6;68%;93%;3

Puyallup;Cloudy with showers;65;50;SSW;5;84%;98%;2

Quillayute;Spotty showers;60;47;W;6;83%;83%;2

Renton;Spotty showers;65;52;SSW;5;76%;94%;2

Seattle;Spotty showers;64;51;S;5;78%;93%;2

Seattle Boeing;Cloudy with showers;66;53;S;4;73%;96%;2

Shelton;Spotty showers;65;49;WSW;8;76%;82%;2

Spokane;Spotty showers;70;50;NE;5;53%;88%;3

Spokane Fairchild;Spotty showers;67;47;NNE;8;64%;87%;3

Spokane Felts;Spotty showers;70;50;NE;5;53%;88%;3

Stampede Pass;Afternoon rain;54;41;W;4;78%;91%;3

Tacoma;Spotty showers;63;50;SW;5;81%;92%;2

Tacoma Narrows;Spotty showers;63;50;SSW;5;81%;91%;2

Vancouver;Spotty showers;61;51;SW;5;79%;91%;2

Walla Walla;Afternoon rain;66;51;SSW;7;68%;92%;2

Wenatchee;Afternoon rain;68;54;WNW;6;67%;92%;3

Whidbey Island;Spotty showers;63;51;W;7;75%;89%;3

Yakima;Afternoon rain;68;49;WNW;4;70%;90%;2

