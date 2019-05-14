WA Forecast for Thursday, May 16, 2019

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Arlington;Rather cloudy;67;48;WSW;6;49%;70%;5

Bellingham;Some brightening;68;51;ENE;8;61%;72%;6

Bremerton;Showers around;64;49;NNE;7;73%;89%;5

Chehalis;Showers around;64;49;NE;5;75%;91%;3

Deer Park;Mostly cloudy;68;50;ENE;5;61%;69%;5

Eastsound;Some brightening;61;51;NE;7;78%;70%;6

Ellensburg;A shower in the p.m.;69;49;NW;8;50%;84%;3

Ephrata;Sunny intervals;70;54;NNE;7;43%;72%;5

Everett;Some brightening;66;49;WSW;6;56%;77%;6

Fort Lewis;Showers around;64;48;ENE;6;84%;90%;4

Friday Harbor;Cloudy;63;50;ESE;7;69%;69%;3

Hoquiam;Showers around;62;49;SSE;8;81%;94%;2

Kelso-Longview;A shower in the p.m.;63;51;SSE;5;80%;87%;4

Moses Lake;Clouds and sun, nice;71;54;ENE;6;47%;72%;5

Olympia;Showers around;62;46;SE;6;74%;90%;2

Omak;Rather cloudy;72;52;N;8;44%;71%;6

Pasco;Rather cloudy;76;52;ESE;6;48%;70%;3

Port Angeles;Cloudy;61;46;ENE;6;72%;71%;3

Pullman;A t-storm in spots;67;49;E;7;56%;76%;3

Puyallup;Showers around;66;49;NNW;5;76%;91%;4

Quillayute;Cloudy;64;47;SE;6;70%;73%;2

Renton;Showers around;65;51;NNW;7;68%;88%;5

Seattle;Showers around;63;52;W;7;71%;85%;5

Seattle Boeing;Showers around;65;53;N;7;65%;85%;6

Shelton;Showers around;64;49;SSE;7;71%;87%;3

Spokane;Mostly cloudy;69;52;E;4;48%;72%;4

Spokane Fairchild;Mostly cloudy;65;51;ESE;6;58%;72%;4

Spokane Felts;Mostly cloudy;69;52;E;4;48%;72%;4

Stampede Pass;Showers around;56;46;E;6;60%;86%;3

Tacoma;Showers around;63;50;NE;6;73%;90%;4

Tacoma Narrows;Showers around;61;51;E;7;76%;88%;4

Vancouver;A few showers;64;50;ESE;5;77%;91%;2

Walla Walla;A t-storm in spots;73;54;SE;6;50%;76%;3

Wenatchee;Rain and drizzle;68;53;SSE;7;45%;84%;3

Whidbey Island;Variable cloudiness;62;51;ENE;8;71%;72%;5

Yakima;A shower in the p.m.;66;48;WNW;5;50%;85%;2

