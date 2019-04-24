WA Forecast
WA Forecast for Friday, April 26, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Arlington;Partly sunny;62;42;WNW;7;44%;33%;4
Bellingham;Partly sunny;61;46;S;6;57%;28%;4
Bremerton;Periods of sun;62;44;NNE;9;51%;27%;4
Chehalis;Periods of sun;66;42;WNW;6;53%;5%;5
Deer Park;Partly sunny;64;43;N;5;39%;59%;6
Eastsound;Partly sunny;56;48;SSW;7;73%;25%;4
Ellensburg;Clouds and sun, nice;69;47;NW;6;34%;15%;5
Ephrata;Partly sunny;69;50;NW;7;28%;25%;6
Everett;Partly sunny;61;44;NW;7;48%;33%;4
Fort Lewis;Partly sunny;63;42;SE;7;66%;22%;4
Friday Harbor;Periods of sun;58;44;WSW;7;59%;25%;4
Hoquiam;Partly sunny;61;46;WNW;7;67%;13%;4
Kelso-Longview;Clouds and sun, warm;70;45;WNW;7;52%;9%;7
Moses Lake;Partly sunny;71;51;NE;6;32%;24%;6
Olympia;Partly sunny;65;43;S;7;51%;18%;4
Omak;Partly sunny;67;47;SSE;9;27%;36%;6
Pasco;Nice with some sun;76;52;S;6;30%;11%;7
Port Angeles;Partly sunny;58;43;WSW;6;57%;20%;4
Pullman;Partly sunny, nice;65;45;E;5;43%;27%;7
Puyallup;Partly sunny;64;43;N;6;53%;23%;4
Quillayute;Partly sunny;61;42;NW;7;56%;11%;4
Renton;Periods of sun;63;46;N;8;54%;30%;4
Seattle;Periods of sun;60;46;N;8;50%;28%;4
Seattle Boeing;Partly sunny;61;47;NE;8;54%;30%;4
Shelton;Partly sunny;64;43;S;6;54%;21%;4
Spokane;Partial sunshine;66;46;N;2;39%;34%;6
Spokane Fairchild;Partly sunny;63;44;W;4;43%;34%;6
Spokane Felts;Partial sunshine;66;46;N;2;39%;34%;6
Stampede Pass;Partly sunny, mild;54;37;W;4;47%;21%;5
Tacoma;Partly sunny;60;44;N;8;53%;25%;4
Tacoma Narrows;Periods of sun;61;45;ENE;8;57%;25%;4
Vancouver;Partly sunny, nice;71;45;NW;6;45%;7%;7
Walla Walla;Partly sunny;71;51;SSE;6;41%;13%;7
Wenatchee;Partly sunny;67;49;W;6;34%;23%;4
Whidbey Island;Partly sunny;59;48;W;9;63%;29%;4
Yakima;Nice with some sun;71;48;WNW;5;30%;6%;5
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather