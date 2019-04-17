WA Forecast
WA Forecast for Friday, April 19, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Arlington;Occasional rain;59;49;SSE;8;70%;93%;1
Bellingham;Rain at times;59;49;S;7;76%;88%;1
Bremerton;A little rain;59;49;SSW;9;81%;87%;2
Chehalis;A shower;64;51;SSW;4;78%;89%;2
Deer Park;Periods of sun;66;51;S;6;61%;72%;3
Eastsound;Periods of rain;57;49;SW;7;87%;92%;1
Ellensburg;Warmer with a shower;73;51;NW;6;55%;67%;4
Ephrata;Periods of sun;72;54;WSW;7;55%;44%;5
Everett;Periods of rain;60;49;SSE;9;69%;88%;1
Fort Lewis;Periods of rain;62;50;SW;6;93%;92%;2
Friday Harbor;Periods of rain;55;48;S;5;85%;87%;1
Hoquiam;Periods of rain;56;49;SW;9;98%;97%;1
Kelso-Longview;A shower;68;53;W;4;72%;93%;2
Moses Lake;Periods of sun;74;57;SSW;7;53%;44%;5
Olympia;Periods of rain;62;49;SW;6;75%;89%;2
Omak;Clouds and sun;70;52;SSE;10;51%;55%;3
Pasco;Sunny intervals;81;58;SW;8;45%;33%;6
Port Angeles;Rain at times;57;46;NW;3;85%;88%;1
Pullman;Partly sunny;68;52;SSE;7;59%;71%;4
Puyallup;Occasional rain;63;51;SSW;4;79%;90%;2
Quillayute;Periods of rain;56;46;SSW;10;92%;93%;1
Renton;Periods of rain;61;51;SSW;6;73%;95%;2
Seattle;Periods of rain;60;50;SSW;8;75%;86%;1
Seattle Boeing;Periods of rain;62;52;S;7;73%;95%;2
Shelton;A little rain;59;47;WSW;7;82%;90%;2
Spokane;Partly sunny;68;53;S;7;58%;67%;3
Spokane Fairchild;Periods of sun;65;51;S;9;71%;67%;3
Spokane Felts;Partly sunny;68;53;S;7;58%;67%;3
Stampede Pass;A shower;52;40;SW;2;76%;98%;2
Tacoma;Rain at times;58;50;SW;5;81%;92%;2
Tacoma Narrows;Periods of rain;59;50;SW;6;83%;90%;2
Vancouver;A shower;71;53;WSW;4;63%;90%;2
Walla Walla;Clouds and sun, nice;75;57;SE;6;51%;68%;6
Wenatchee;Clouds and sun, nice;71;53;W;5;54%;44%;4
Whidbey Island;Periods of rain;60;51;WNW;11;75%;87%;1
Yakima;Clouds and sun, warm;77;52;WNW;5;48%;44%;5
_____
