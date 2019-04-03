WA Forecast
WA Forecast for Friday, April 5, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Arlington;Cloudy;63;46;E;6;51%;71%;2
Bellingham;Cloudy;63;46;E;6;56%;69%;2
Bremerton;Cloudy;63;47;WSW;4;67%;85%;2
Chehalis;Showers around;60;47;SE;5;74%;94%;1
Deer Park;Mostly cloudy;57;40;NE;6;57%;72%;4
Eastsound;Cloudy;56;46;ESE;4;73%;44%;2
Ellensburg;Cloudy;61;41;ESE;4;47%;76%;2
Ephrata;Mostly cloudy;61;43;N;5;44%;76%;2
Everett;Cloudy;63;47;ESE;6;54%;81%;2
Fort Lewis;Cloudy;62;41;ESE;3;73%;73%;2
Friday Harbor;Cloudy;58;45;NNE;5;66%;44%;2
Hoquiam;Showers around;62;46;ESE;9;78%;95%;1
Kelso-Longview;Showers around;63;46;SSE;3;69%;90%;1
Moses Lake;Mostly cloudy;62;45;NE;5;46%;66%;2
Olympia;Showers around;63;41;ESE;3;69%;94%;1
Omak;Mostly cloudy;62;42;SE;8;43%;63%;3
Pasco;Rather cloudy;65;44;WNW;4;49%;72%;2
Port Angeles;Cloudy;57;41;S;5;68%;81%;2
Pullman;A shower in the p.m.;58;46;ESE;6;58%;86%;2
Puyallup;Cloudy;64;47;SSW;5;65%;78%;2
Quillayute;Showers around;62;41;SE;6;68%;92%;1
Renton;Cloudy;64;48;S;5;58%;85%;2
Seattle;Cloudy;62;48;SW;5;60%;85%;2
Seattle Boeing;Cloudy;63;50;SSE;4;53%;85%;2
Shelton;Showers around;61;40;ENE;3;71%;95%;1
Spokane;Mostly cloudy;61;45;ENE;3;52%;86%;4
Spokane Fairchild;Mostly cloudy;56;42;NE;6;65%;91%;3
Spokane Felts;Mostly cloudy;61;45;ENE;3;52%;86%;4
Stampede Pass;Cloudy;49;38;E;3;54%;76%;1
Tacoma;Cloudy;61;47;SW;5;64%;82%;2
Tacoma Narrows;Cloudy;59;46;ESE;4;66%;85%;2
Vancouver;Cloudy with a shower;62;48;ESE;6;70%;87%;1
Walla Walla;A shower in the p.m.;65;50;S;6;58%;75%;2
Wenatchee;Mostly cloudy;58;44;NW;5;48%;76%;2
Whidbey Island;Cloudy;60;48;SE;6;59%;68%;2
Yakima;Mostly cloudy;61;42;NW;4;48%;66%;2
_____
