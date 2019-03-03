WA Forecast
WA Forecast for Monday, March 4, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Arlington;Mostly sunny, chilly;44;20;E;6;54%;13%;3
Bellingham;Partly sunny, chilly;42;25;ENE;15;36%;10%;3
Bremerton;Partly sunny, chilly;46;27;NE;9;52%;14%;3
Chehalis;Sunny, but chilly;45;20;ESE;6;39%;3%;3
Deer Park;Very cold;25;1;NE;10;40%;0%;3
Eastsound;Partly sunny, chilly;41;29;ENE;10;44%;11%;3
Ellensburg;Quite cold;31;9;WNW;4;47%;1%;3
Ephrata;Quite cold;28;9;NNW;9;45%;1%;3
Everett;Sunshine and chilly;45;21;ESE;6;52%;13%;3
Fort Lewis;Mostly sunny, chilly;45;21;ENE;6;53%;13%;3
Friday Harbor;Partly sunny, chilly;42;29;NE;9;45%;14%;3
Hoquiam;Plenty of sun;47;27;E;12;49%;14%;3
Kelso-Longview;Sunny, but chilly;46;21;SSW;5;52%;4%;3
Moses Lake;Quite cold;29;6;NNE;10;56%;0%;3
Olympia;Mostly sunny, chilly;44;20;NW;7;48%;11%;3
Omak;Mostly sunny, cold;31;11;ENE;12;47%;3%;3
Pasco;Very cold;25;7;WSW;9;61%;10%;3
Port Angeles;Partly sunny, chilly;41;27;S;7;55%;14%;3
Pullman;Frigid;19;5;E;5;71%;3%;3
Puyallup;Mostly sunny, chilly;47;21;E;6;53%;14%;3
Quillayute;Partly sunny, chilly;44;26;E;7;53%;14%;3
Renton;Chilly with sunshine;46;27;E;7;50%;15%;3
Seattle;Mostly sunny, chilly;45;28;E;7;48%;15%;3
Seattle Boeing;Chilly with sunshine;46;25;ENE;7;40%;15%;3
Shelton;Mostly sunny, chilly;45;23;NNE;8;42%;14%;3
Spokane;Very cold;25;2;NE;6;48%;1%;3
Spokane Fairchild;Quite cold;22;-2;NNE;11;56%;0%;3
Spokane Felts;Very cold;25;2;NE;6;48%;1%;3
Stampede Pass;Sunny, but very cold;22;9;ESE;7;61%;0%;3
Tacoma;Mostly sunny, chilly;44;26;ENE;8;52%;15%;3
Tacoma Narrows;Sunshine and chilly;43;27;NE;11;42%;15%;3
Vancouver;Mostly sunny, chilly;42;23;E;10;44%;6%;3
Walla Walla;Very cold;22;11;SSE;5;77%;15%;3
Wenatchee;Very cold;26;11;WNW;4;56%;2%;3
Whidbey Island;Mostly sunny, chilly;45;26;SSE;8;45%;14%;3
Yakima;Very cold;28;8;N;7;47%;1%;3
_____
