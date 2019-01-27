WA Forecast
WA Forecast for Tuesday, January 29, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Arlington;Partly sunny;51;28;ENE;6;63%;3%;2
Bellingham;Partly sunny;50;28;NE;6;52%;4%;2
Bremerton;Partly sunny;52;32;NNE;8;59%;3%;2
Chehalis;Some brightening;51;31;NE;5;71%;0%;2
Deer Park;Partly sunny;37;18;NNE;5;65%;0%;2
Eastsound;Partly sunny;47;37;N;6;63%;4%;2
Ellensburg;Mostly cloudy;44;23;NW;3;62%;0%;2
Ephrata;Mostly cloudy;43;25;N;8;62%;0%;2
Everett;Partly sunny;51;30;ENE;6;59%;3%;2
Fort Lewis;Partly sunny;51;27;NE;3;84%;3%;2
Friday Harbor;Partly sunny;47;35;NNE;6;58%;4%;2
Hoquiam;Partly sunny;53;36;E;13;64%;3%;2
Kelso-Longview;Partly sunny;54;29;N;3;67%;3%;2
Moses Lake;Mostly cloudy;43;25;NNE;7;51%;0%;2
Olympia;Partly sunny;50;27;NNE;5;74%;3%;2
Omak;Mostly sunny;38;19;NNE;6;65%;0%;2
Pasco;Mostly cloudy;43;25;WNW;4;75%;0%;2
Port Angeles;Partly sunny;46;31;SE;5;73%;4%;2
Pullman;Partly sunny;40;26;E;7;69%;0%;2
Puyallup;Partly sunny;52;28;E;5;70%;3%;2
Quillayute;Partly sunny;53;32;ENE;4;56%;4%;2
Renton;Partly sunny;53;34;ENE;7;60%;3%;2
Seattle;Partly sunny;53;36;NE;7;58%;3%;2
Seattle Boeing;Partly sunny;53;32;NNE;5;62%;3%;2
Shelton;Partly sunny;52;29;NE;5;63%;3%;2
Spokane;Partly sunny;40;22;N;2;70%;1%;2
Spokane Fairchild;Partly sunny;35;19;NNE;6;82%;0%;2
Spokane Felts;Partly sunny;40;22;N;2;70%;1%;2
Stampede Pass;Colder;35;23;E;7;66%;1%;2
Tacoma;Partly sunny;50;32;NE;8;65%;3%;2
Tacoma Narrows;Partly sunny;49;33;NNE;6;68%;3%;2
Vancouver;Partly sunny;52;32;E;11;46%;3%;2
Walla Walla;Mostly cloudy;42;27;SE;4;74%;0%;2
Wenatchee;Mostly cloudy;38;24;NW;3;69%;0%;2
Whidbey Island;Partly sunny;51;35;NNE;6;56%;4%;2
Yakima;Mostly cloudy;46;24;NNW;4;59%;0%;2
_____
