WA Forecast
WA Forecast for Sunday, January 20, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Arlington;A touch of rain;52;37;SSE;11;74%;79%;1
Bellingham;Occasional rain;51;38;SE;10;75%;86%;1
Bremerton;Showers around;52;39;SSW;11;79%;68%;1
Chehalis;A little a.m. rain;51;39;ESE;6;78%;66%;1
Deer Park;A little a.m. rain;43;31;SSW;7;89%;67%;0
Eastsound;A little p.m. rain;52;41;SSE;10;76%;74%;1
Ellensburg;Mostly cloudy;43;33;WNW;4;82%;43%;1
Ephrata;Mostly cloudy;46;34;NNW;8;83%;36%;1
Everett;Mostly cloudy;52;38;SE;12;72%;70%;1
Fort Lewis;Spotty showers;52;37;ESE;8;97%;70%;1
Friday Harbor;Mostly cloudy;52;40;S;8;72%;66%;1
Hoquiam;Mostly cloudy;52;40;E;10;87%;35%;1
Kelso-Longview;Spotty showers;53;38;ENE;4;87%;82%;1
Moses Lake;Mainly cloudy;47;35;SSW;7;76%;34%;1
Olympia;A little a.m. rain;51;37;N;6;86%;70%;1
Omak;Mostly cloudy;43;29;ESE;7;85%;33%;1
Pasco;Mostly cloudy;53;39;S;9;74%;66%;1
Port Angeles;A little rain;52;36;SSE;6;77%;64%;1
Pullman;A little a.m. rain;46;35;SSE;11;81%;82%;1
Puyallup;Spotty showers;53;38;SSE;8;85%;70%;1
Quillayute;Periods of rain;50;36;ESE;9;73%;71%;1
Renton;A passing shower;52;40;SSE;9;71%;66%;1
Seattle;Mostly cloudy;52;42;SSE;11;73%;44%;1
Seattle Boeing;A passing shower;54;40;ESE;10;77%;66%;1
Shelton;A little rain;51;36;WNW;7;84%;68%;1
Spokane;A little a.m. rain;47;35;SSE;8;81%;67%;0
Spokane Fairchild;Mostly cloudy;43;32;SW;14;97%;44%;0
Spokane Felts;A little a.m. rain;47;35;SSE;8;81%;67%;0
Stampede Pass;Snow tapering off;35;28;ESE;6;91%;84%;1
Tacoma;Mostly cloudy;50;41;SSW;9;78%;43%;1
Tacoma Narrows;A bit of rain;51;41;SSE;8;85%;67%;1
Vancouver;Mostly cloudy;53;41;NE;5;77%;74%;1
Walla Walla;A little a.m. rain;52;39;SE;10;73%;88%;1
Wenatchee;Mostly cloudy;42;32;NW;4;80%;43%;1
Whidbey Island;A shower in the p.m.;56;42;ESE;9;70%;66%;1
Yakima;Mostly cloudy;46;32;NNW;3;81%;63%;1
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather