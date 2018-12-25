WA Forecast for Wednesday, December 26, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Arlington;Spotty showers;44;36;S;8;80%;88%;0

Bellingham;Spotty showers;43;33;ENE;10;75%;86%;0

Bremerton;A little rain;44;36;S;7;85%;76%;0

Chehalis;A little rain;43;36;WSW;7;79%;84%;0

Deer Park;Cloudy, p.m. snow;31;23;NNE;5;81%;94%;0

Eastsound;Spotty showers;46;37;N;9;76%;85%;0

Ellensburg;A little snow;34;23;W;3;83%;79%;0

Ephrata;Rain and snow shower;35;24;NNW;4;89%;63%;0

Everett;Spotty showers;44;37;SSE;9;77%;84%;0

Fort Lewis;A touch of rain;44;35;SSW;6;95%;75%;0

Friday Harbor;Spotty showers;46;37;NW;9;81%;85%;0

Hoquiam;Occasional rain;49;36;W;7;89%;86%;0

Kelso-Longview;Periods of rain;43;37;S;7;89%;88%;0

Moses Lake;Rain and snow shower;36;25;N;5;75%;60%;0

Olympia;A little rain;43;33;SSW;7;92%;83%;0

Omak;A little snow;32;24;W;5;90%;78%;0

Pasco;Rain/snow showers;40;28;N;3;80%;82%;1

Port Angeles;Spotty showers;46;35;S;3;81%;81%;0

Pullman;A little p.m. snow;34;27;SSE;9;83%;88%;1

Puyallup;A little rain;46;36;SSE;7;90%;82%;0

Quillayute;Mostly cloudy;46;33;NE;4;94%;72%;0

Renton;A touch of rain;45;38;SSE;6;79%;77%;0

Seattle;A little rain;45;39;S;7;78%;69%;0

Seattle Boeing;A touch of rain;46;37;S;5;76%;77%;0

Shelton;A touch of rain;44;34;SW;3;90%;76%;0

Spokane;A bit of p.m. snow;35;26;SE;2;81%;90%;0

Spokane Fairchild;A little p.m. snow;31;22;SSW;6;98%;93%;0

Spokane Felts;A bit of p.m. snow;35;26;SE;2;81%;90%;0

Stampede Pass;Snow;27;23;W;3;89%;95%;0

Tacoma;A little rain;44;38;S;7;87%;76%;0

Tacoma Narrows;A touch of rain;44;37;SSW;6;85%;76%;0

Vancouver;A bit of rain;44;38;SW;6;82%;88%;0

Walla Walla;Showers of rain/snow;43;30;SSE;6;65%;82%;0

Wenatchee;A little snow;33;24;NNW;3;86%;78%;0

Whidbey Island;Spotty showers;48;39;ESE;16;71%;87%;0

Yakima;Mostly cloudy;36;24;N;2;83%;66%;0

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather