WA Forecast
WA Forecast for Wednesday, December 26, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Arlington;Partly sunny;43;35;SE;6;82%;60%;1
Bellingham;Partly sunny;43;33;SE;4;77%;50%;1
Bremerton;A passing shower;44;36;S;5;80%;73%;1
Chehalis;Partly sunny;44;36;S;4;78%;57%;1
Deer Park;Sun and clouds;32;22;SSE;5;84%;12%;2
Eastsound;Partly sunny;44;38;SE;1;78%;61%;1
Ellensburg;Partly sunny;38;24;NNW;5;72%;26%;2
Ephrata;Partly sunny;38;25;NNE;5;76%;25%;2
Everett;Some sun;44;36;SE;6;77%;50%;1
Fort Lewis;Partly sunny;45;34;SSE;2;95%;48%;1
Friday Harbor;Sun and some clouds;43;39;SSE;5;79%;50%;1
Hoquiam;Partly sunny;46;38;SE;4;90%;65%;1
Kelso-Longview;Partly sunny;45;36;SSE;2;87%;53%;1
Moses Lake;Partly sunny;38;27;ESE;5;69%;25%;2
Olympia;Partly sunny;44;34;S;1;89%;35%;1
Omak;Partly sunny;36;23;NE;5;74%;26%;2
Pasco;Partly sunny;42;28;SE;3;76%;22%;2
Port Angeles;Partly sunny;44;35;S;4;82%;64%;1
Pullman;Mostly cloudy;33;24;SSE;7;89%;23%;0
Puyallup;Partly sunny;45;34;S;4;86%;50%;1
Quillayute;Partly sunny;46;36;SE;1;90%;72%;1
Renton;Partial sunshine;45;36;SSE;5;77%;51%;1
Seattle;Some sun, a shower;45;38;SSE;5;71%;77%;1
Seattle Boeing;Partly sunny;46;36;SE;1;79%;51%;1
Shelton;Partly sunny;45;33;N;1;89%;66%;1
Spokane;Clouds and sun;35;25;S;1;82%;14%;2
Spokane Fairchild;Clouds and sun;31;22;SSW;4;96%;13%;2
Spokane Felts;Clouds and sun;35;25;S;1;82%;14%;2
Stampede Pass;Partly sunny;27;21;S;2;90%;25%;2
Tacoma;Partly sunny;43;37;SSW;5;84%;49%;1
Tacoma Narrows;Partial sunshine;43;36;SSE;2;87%;66%;1
Vancouver;Partial sunshine;43;36;SSE;4;85%;45%;1
Walla Walla;Mostly cloudy;41;30;SE;6;74%;35%;0
Wenatchee;Partly sunny;36;24;WNW;3;75%;26%;2
Whidbey Island;Partly sunny;47;39;SE;5;73%;53%;1
Yakima;Partly sunny;40;26;NNW;2;72%;25%;2
_____
