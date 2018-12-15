WA Forecast
WA Forecast for Sunday, December 16, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Arlington;Rain;52;46;SSE;12;77%;91%;0
Bellingham;Breezy with rain;54;46;SSE;15;72%;92%;0
Bremerton;Rain;51;46;SSW;7;85%;92%;0
Chehalis;Rain;52;44;S;7;84%;89%;0
Deer Park;Mainly cloudy;41;37;ESE;4;86%;82%;0
Eastsound;Breezy with rain;52;46;SSE;15;80%;93%;0
Ellensburg;A little snow;40;34;SE;2;92%;80%;0
Ephrata;Showers around;41;36;S;5;94%;88%;0
Everett;Rain;52;47;SSE;13;76%;91%;0
Fort Lewis;Rain;54;44;S;7;98%;89%;0
Friday Harbor;Rain;51;46;S;12;75%;90%;0
Hoquiam;Breezy with rain;53;47;S;15;94%;90%;0
Kelso-Longview;Periods of rain;53;46;SSE;10;91%;84%;0
Moses Lake;Showers around;43;39;SSE;5;78%;88%;0
Olympia;Rain;52;44;S;8;94%;89%;0
Omak;Snow and rain;38;37;SSW;4;92%;88%;0
Pasco;Showers around;44;40;S;4;89%;89%;1
Port Angeles;Rain;50;40;SSW;5;91%;93%;0
Pullman;Rather cloudy;46;38;SE;14;74%;70%;1
Puyallup;Rain;54;45;SSW;6;84%;90%;0
Quillayute;Breezy with rain;52;44;S;15;96%;95%;0
Renton;Rain;52;45;S;8;78%;92%;0
Seattle;Rain;51;47;S;9;78%;92%;0
Seattle Boeing;Rain;53;46;S;7;78%;92%;0
Shelton;Rain;52;44;SSW;4;89%;90%;0
Spokane;Mostly cloudy;44;41;SE;3;87%;80%;1
Spokane Fairchild;Mostly cloudy;41;39;SSE;7;99%;75%;0
Spokane Felts;Mostly cloudy;44;41;SE;3;87%;80%;1
Stampede Pass;Periods of rain;34;32;ENE;6;90%;86%;0
Tacoma;Rain;51;46;SSW;5;83%;89%;0
Tacoma Narrows;Rain;52;46;SSW;7;89%;89%;0
Vancouver;Periods of rain;51;45;S;8;73%;85%;0
Walla Walla;Brief p.m. showers;47;44;S;12;69%;93%;1
Wenatchee;Bit of rain, snow;38;34;NE;3;98%;82%;0
Whidbey Island;Breezy with rain;57;50;SSE;22;71%;89%;0
Yakima;Bit of rain, snow;41;34;NW;3;90%;83%;0
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather