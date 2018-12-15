WA Forecast
WA Forecast for Sunday, December 16, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Arlington;Mainly cloudy;50;42;ESE;8;68%;67%;1
Bellingham;Mostly cloudy;50;43;E;11;60%;68%;1
Bremerton;Mostly cloudy;49;43;SSE;5;74%;76%;1
Chehalis;Mostly cloudy;49;45;SSE;6;71%;70%;1
Deer Park;Partly sunny;39;29;NE;5;74%;32%;1
Eastsound;Mostly cloudy;50;46;ESE;11;71%;66%;1
Ellensburg;Partly sunny;40;34;SE;2;78%;65%;1
Ephrata;Periods of sun;43;35;N;6;72%;36%;1
Everett;Mostly cloudy;51;43;SE;8;67%;75%;1
Fort Lewis;Mostly cloudy;51;42;ESE;4;82%;75%;1
Friday Harbor;Mostly cloudy;49;46;SE;10;72%;66%;1
Hoquiam;A shower in the p.m.;50;46;ESE;13;74%;85%;1
Kelso-Longview;Mostly cloudy;50;44;SSE;8;75%;75%;1
Moses Lake;Partly sunny;44;35;ENE;5;61%;59%;1
Olympia;Mostly cloudy;50;41;NW;5;75%;75%;1
Omak;Partly sunny;40;32;E;5;82%;60%;1
Pasco;Partly sunny;50;38;WNW;5;66%;33%;1
Port Angeles;Mainly cloudy;48;40;E;6;76%;76%;1
Pullman;Partly sunny;41;34;ESE;9;75%;23%;1
Puyallup;Mainly cloudy;51;44;ESE;4;73%;75%;1
Quillayute;A shower in the p.m.;50;45;SE;14;71%;86%;1
Renton;Mostly cloudy;52;45;ESE;6;67%;75%;1
Seattle;Mostly cloudy;50;46;SE;6;65%;76%;1
Seattle Boeing;Mostly cloudy;52;44;ESE;4;65%;75%;1
Shelton;Mostly cloudy;48;40;NNE;3;79%;75%;1
Spokane;Partly sunny;41;32;ENE;4;77%;25%;1
Spokane Fairchild;Partly sunny;38;31;ENE;8;87%;30%;1
Spokane Felts;Partly sunny;41;32;ENE;4;77%;25%;1
Stampede Pass;A bit of a.m. snow;30;29;E;4;87%;85%;1
Tacoma;Mainly cloudy;49;44;ESE;4;72%;75%;1
Tacoma Narrows;Mostly cloudy;49;44;E;5;71%;75%;1
Vancouver;Mostly cloudy;50;45;ESE;8;66%;69%;1
Walla Walla;Partly sunny;50;41;SE;7;54%;30%;1
Wenatchee;Partly sunny;41;32;N;4;77%;72%;1
Whidbey Island;Rather cloudy;54;47;SE;16;61%;66%;1
Yakima;Partly sunny;45;35;NNW;3;68%;67%;1
