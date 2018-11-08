WA Forecast for Saturday, November 10, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Arlington;Morning showers;48;38;S;5;89%;93%;1

Bellingham;Morning showers;49;39;SSE;4;81%;94%;1

Bremerton;A passing shower;48;39;SSE;5;86%;80%;1

Chehalis;Fog in the morning;49;38;NNW;5;86%;57%;1

Deer Park;A shower in the p.m.;38;23;SW;4;63%;57%;1

Eastsound;Rain and drizzle;49;44;W;5;86%;81%;1

Ellensburg;An afternoon shower;52;29;NW;10;64%;41%;1

Ephrata;Rather cloudy;45;28;NW;5;67%;5%;1

Everett;A shower or two;48;39;SSE;5;83%;78%;1

Fort Lewis;Mostly cloudy;50;38;NNE;4;90%;38%;1

Friday Harbor;A little a.m. rain;50;41;NNW;5;83%;78%;1

Hoquiam;Rain and drizzle;55;41;N;7;87%;60%;1

Kelso-Longview;Fog in the morning;51;40;WNW;2;79%;40%;1

Moses Lake;Mostly cloudy;45;25;NNE;5;57%;5%;1

Olympia;A passing shower;49;36;NW;5;82%;64%;1

Omak;A morning shower;43;30;ENE;7;74%;43%;1

Pasco;Partly sunny;52;26;SW;5;56%;8%;1

Port Angeles;Rain and drizzle;53;39;S;4;85%;84%;1

Pullman;A shower in the p.m.;45;28;WSW;8;50%;63%;1

Puyallup;A passing shower;50;38;E;4;93%;66%;1

Quillayute;Rain and drizzle;53;38;NW;4;91%;57%;1

Renton;A passing shower;49;40;ESE;5;83%;73%;1

Seattle;A passing shower;48;41;SE;5;84%;80%;1

Seattle Boeing;A passing shower;49;40;ESE;3;74%;73%;1

Shelton;Rather cloudy;51;36;W;5;80%;37%;1

Spokane;A shower in the p.m.;42;28;SSE;2;68%;58%;1

Spokane Fairchild;A shower in the p.m.;40;23;W;5;74%;57%;1

Spokane Felts;A shower in the p.m.;42;28;SSE;2;68%;58%;1

Stampede Pass;Rain and drizzle;40;26;W;5;75%;78%;1

Tacoma;Mostly cloudy;47;41;ENE;5;93%;40%;1

Tacoma Narrows;Mostly cloudy;47;40;NNE;3;83%;40%;1

Vancouver;Areas of morning fog;52;40;NW;3;64%;22%;1

Walla Walla;A shower in the p.m.;52;33;SSW;6;50%;62%;1

Wenatchee;A passing shower;45;27;WNW;5;67%;55%;1

Whidbey Island;Morning showers;51;44;SSW;6;72%;93%;1

Yakima;Mostly cloudy;53;25;NNW;3;56%;6%;1

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather