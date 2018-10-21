WA Forecast
WA Forecast for Tuesday, October 23, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Arlington;Fog in the morning;65;40;E;4;72%;10%;2
Bellingham;Mostly sunny;62;39;N;2;75%;10%;2
Bremerton;Areas of morning fog;65;44;ESE;4;74%;16%;2
Chehalis;Areas of morning fog;67;41;SE;4;74%;1%;3
Deer Park;Mostly sunny, mild;66;34;NE;5;56%;0%;3
Eastsound;Partly sunny;55;46;ENE;2;90%;12%;2
Ellensburg;Hazy sunshine;69;35;WNW;2;53%;0%;3
Ephrata;Hazy sun and mild;68;40;NNW;5;48%;0%;3
Everett;Areas of morning fog;64;42;E;4;71%;11%;2
Fort Lewis;Fog in the morning;63;39;ESE;2;88%;17%;2
Friday Harbor;Clouds and sun;58;45;E;4;77%;13%;2
Hoquiam;Areas of morning fog;62;45;S;5;86%;28%;2
Kelso-Longview;Fog in the morning;69;44;SSE;3;75%;19%;3
Moses Lake;Hazy sunshine;68;34;NNE;5;54%;0%;3
Olympia;Fog in the morning;64;37;SSW;2;81%;19%;2
Omak;Mostly sunny;66;39;NE;5;59%;0%;3
Pasco;Hazy sun;66;35;SSE;3;63%;0%;3
Port Angeles;Partly sunny;58;41;SSE;3;78%;19%;3
Pullman;Hazy sun and mild;70;43;ESE;4;46%;1%;3
Puyallup;Areas of morning fog;66;40;SSE;4;75%;16%;2
Quillayute;Partly sunny;62;43;S;2;81%;28%;3
Renton;Fog in the morning;65;45;SE;4;73%;13%;2
Seattle;Areas of morning fog;64;47;E;4;71%;14%;2
Seattle Boeing;Fog in the morning;64;45;ESE;2;73%;14%;2
Shelton;Fog in the morning;66;40;N;2;77%;22%;2
Spokane;Mostly sunny, mild;68;38;N;2;55%;1%;3
Spokane Fairchild;Mostly sunny, mild;65;38;NNE;5;53%;0%;3
Spokane Felts;Mostly sunny, mild;68;38;N;2;55%;1%;3
Stampede Pass;Mostly sunny, mild;60;43;E;3;53%;0%;3
Tacoma;Fog in the morning;62;42;SSW;4;80%;17%;2
Tacoma Narrows;Areas of morning fog;60;43;ESE;1;84%;17%;2
Vancouver;Areas of morning fog;71;44;E;4;64%;15%;3
Walla Walla;Hazy sun;66;46;SE;3;54%;2%;3
Wenatchee;Mostly sunny;66;41;WNW;4;53%;0%;3
Whidbey Island;Mostly sunny;56;44;N;3;83%;12%;2
Yakima;Hazy sun;69;36;NW;3;52%;0%;3
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather