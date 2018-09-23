WA Forecast for Monday, September 24, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Arlington;A shower in the a.m.;64;47;NE;6;69%;62%;1

Bellingham;Rain and drizzle;61;48;SSE;6;76%;60%;1

Bremerton;Mostly cloudy;66;49;NNE;5;68%;29%;2

Chehalis;Mostly cloudy;66;43;W;5;55%;13%;3

Deer Park;Sun and clouds;64;36;SW;6;61%;36%;4

Eastsound;Mostly cloudy;61;50;S;6;79%;33%;1

Ellensburg;Mostly sunny, breezy;67;42;NW;15;50%;7%;4

Ephrata;Partly sunny, nice;71;45;WNW;6;40%;6%;4

Everett;Mostly cloudy;65;48;NNE;6;68%;49%;1

Fort Lewis;Mainly cloudy;67;45;SSW;6;71%;18%;2

Friday Harbor;Mostly cloudy;62;49;N;5;76%;31%;2

Hoquiam;Mainly cloudy;64;48;NW;10;74%;9%;2

Kelso-Longview;Clouds breaking;65;44;NW;5;69%;15%;3

Moses Lake;Partly sunny;72;40;WNW;6;48%;3%;4

Olympia;Mainly cloudy;67;42;SW;7;62%;15%;2

Omak;Partly sunny;71;43;NNW;6;53%;27%;4

Pasco;Mostly sunny, nice;72;41;W;8;44%;0%;4

Port Angeles;Mostly cloudy;62;46;SW;5;71%;21%;2

Pullman;Clouds and sun;62;39;SW;9;52%;8%;4

Puyallup;Mostly cloudy;68;47;WSW;5;66%;19%;2

Quillayute;Mostly cloudy;62;45;N;5;75%;9%;2

Renton;Mostly cloudy;66;51;NNE;5;62%;26%;1

Seattle;Mostly cloudy;66;52;NNE;5;65%;25%;2

Seattle Boeing;Mostly cloudy;67;52;E;5;60%;26%;2

Shelton;Mostly cloudy;67;45;WSW;8;63%;14%;2

Spokane;Partly sunny;66;43;SSW;7;52%;27%;3

Spokane Fairchild;Clouds and sun;63;40;SW;10;54%;24%;4

Spokane Felts;Partly sunny;66;43;SSW;7;52%;27%;3

Stampede Pass;Mostly cloudy;49;40;W;5;88%;55%;3

Tacoma;Mostly cloudy;65;48;NW;6;67%;20%;2

Tacoma Narrows;Mostly cloudy;65;49;SSW;5;67%;20%;2

Vancouver;Some sun returning;67;46;NNW;5;62%;14%;3

Walla Walla;Partly sunny;67;47;S;11;41%;0%;4

Wenatchee;Partly sunny;69;46;WNW;10;42%;12%;4

Whidbey Island;Mostly cloudy;66;51;W;6;67%;32%;1

Yakima;Mostly sunny;72;39;NNW;5;42%;3%;4

