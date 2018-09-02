WA Forecast
WA Forecast for Tuesday, September 4, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Arlington;A stray shower;70;46;NNE;4;71%;41%;4
Bellingham;Clouds breaking;69;50;E;6;67%;21%;5
Bremerton;Clouds breaking;71;49;NNE;5;68%;26%;5
Chehalis;Clouds breaking;73;46;NNW;4;57%;0%;5
Deer Park;Partly sunny;76;40;N;6;38%;0%;5
Eastsound;Clouds breaking;67;53;W;7;70%;16%;5
Ellensburg;Partly sunny, breezy;79;47;NW;16;41%;1%;5
Ephrata;Partly sunny;79;55;NW;10;32%;0%;5
Everett;A shower in places;70;49;N;5;69%;41%;4
Fort Lewis;Clouds breaking;71;48;NNE;5;77%;27%;4
Friday Harbor;Clouds breaking;68;50;WSW;5;70%;14%;5
Hoquiam;Clouds breaking;65;51;NW;11;77%;11%;5
Kelso-Longview;Sun and some clouds;73;50;NW;5;68%;11%;4
Moses Lake;Partly sunny, nice;81;50;N;7;34%;0%;5
Olympia;Clouds breaking;72;47;N;4;62%;13%;3
Omak;Partly sunny, nice;78;48;N;12;36%;5%;5
Pasco;Mostly sunny, nice;84;47;ENE;4;40%;0%;5
Port Angeles;Clouds breaking;65;48;SW;5;69%;11%;5
Pullman;Mostly sunny, nice;75;47;SSE;10;39%;0%;5
Puyallup;Clouds breaking;73;47;NE;4;64%;26%;5
Quillayute;Clouds breaking;64;46;N;6;78%;7%;3
Renton;Clouds breaking;71;51;NNE;5;66%;17%;4
Seattle;Clouds breaking;70;52;NNE;5;66%;15%;5
Seattle Boeing;Clouds breaking;71;53;NNE;5;62%;17%;4
Shelton;Clouds breaking;73;47;W;6;66%;26%;4
Spokane;Partly sunny;78;47;N;5;36%;0%;5
Spokane Fairchild;Partly sunny, nice;74;45;WNW;8;37%;0%;5
Spokane Felts;Partly sunny;78;47;N;5;36%;0%;5
Stampede Pass;Sun and some clouds;59;44;WSW;5;76%;0%;5
Tacoma;Clouds breaking;70;50;NNE;5;71%;27%;5
Tacoma Narrows;Clouds breaking;68;52;NE;4;72%;15%;5
Vancouver;Partly sunny, nice;75;49;NNW;5;60%;9%;5
Walla Walla;Mostly sunny, nice;82;53;ESE;7;32%;0%;5
Wenatchee;Partly sunny, nice;79;53;WNW;10;36%;2%;5
Whidbey Island;A stray shower;66;52;WNW;6;68%;41%;5
Yakima;Mostly sunny;81;48;N;6;39%;0%;5
