WA Forecast
WA Forecast for Friday, August 17, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Arlington;Mostly sunny;80;52;N;5;62%;3%;6
Bellingham;Mostly sunny;76;56;SSE;8;64%;3%;6
Bremerton;Partly sunny;82;53;SSW;5;59%;3%;7
Chehalis;Sunshine and nice;81;51;WSW;5;51%;4%;7
Deer Park;Mostly sunny and hot;95;59;SSE;6;27%;15%;7
Eastsound;Mostly sunny;74;55;SSW;7;68%;3%;6
Ellensburg;Hazy sun, very hot;96;62;NW;10;34%;10%;7
Ephrata;Hazy and very hot;97;66;WNW;7;22%;10%;7
Everett;Mostly sunny;79;53;NNE;5;62%;3%;6
Fort Lewis;Mostly sunny;80;52;SSW;7;69%;3%;7
Friday Harbor;Mostly sunny;72;53;SW;6;69%;3%;6
Hoquiam;Partly sunny;66;55;WNW;11;81%;3%;7
Kelso-Longview;Not as warm;78;55;WNW;6;67%;7%;7
Moses Lake;Hazy sun, very hot;99;61;NW;6;27%;11%;7
Olympia;Sun and clouds;79;50;SSW;7;60%;3%;7
Omak;Sunny and hot;96;62;WNW;8;26%;3%;6
Pasco;Hazy sun and hot;99;61;WNW;5;37%;34%;7
Port Angeles;Mostly sunny;67;51;W;7;74%;3%;6
Pullman;Hazy and hot;93;61;N;5;25%;33%;7
Puyallup;Lots of sun, nice;83;52;SW;5;57%;3%;7
Quillayute;Periods of sun;66;50;W;6;77%;3%;3
Renton;Mostly sunny;82;55;SW;5;61%;4%;7
Seattle;Mostly sunny, nice;80;56;SSE;5;60%;3%;7
Seattle Boeing;Mostly sunny;80;57;SSW;5;58%;3%;7
Shelton;Not as warm;80;51;SW;11;62%;3%;7
Spokane;Sunshine, very hot;96;65;SSE;3;29%;16%;7
Spokane Fairchild;Mostly sunny and hot;92;62;SSW;6;27%;14%;7
Spokane Felts;Sunshine, very hot;96;65;SSE;3;29%;16%;7
Stampede Pass;Sunny and nice;76;52;W;5;52%;1%;7
Tacoma;Mostly sunny;78;53;SW;6;64%;3%;7
Tacoma Narrows;Partly sunny;77;53;SSW;6;68%;3%;7
Vancouver;Hazy sun;85;53;NNW;6;55%;16%;7
Walla Walla;Hazy sun, very warm;98;68;S;6;26%;38%;7
Wenatchee;Hazy sun and warm;95;65;WNW;7;29%;7%;7
Whidbey Island;Mostly sunny;66;54;WSW;7;73%;3%;6
Yakima;Hazy sun, very hot;97;59;NNW;5;33%;15%;7
