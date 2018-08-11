WA Forecast
WA Forecast for Sunday, August 12, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Arlington;Showers and t-storms;71;56;SSE;5;79%;79%;2
Bellingham;A morning t-storm;70;58;SSE;8;73%;66%;2
Bremerton;Showers and t-storms;73;56;SW;8;73%;70%;2
Chehalis;A shower or t-storm;73;54;SW;5;68%;64%;6
Deer Park;Partly sunny, cooler;88;51;WSW;10;39%;10%;7
Eastsound;A shower or t-storm;71;58;SW;9;74%;66%;2
Ellensburg;Increasingly windy;79;54;NW;23;44%;21%;7
Ephrata;Partly sunny, cooler;87;56;WNW;15;28%;8%;7
Everett;Showers and t-storms;71;57;S;6;77%;85%;3
Fort Lewis;Showers and t-storms;72;54;SW;9;81%;72%;3
Friday Harbor;A t-storm in spots;68;55;SSW;7;80%;55%;3
Hoquiam;Showers and t-storms;66;57;SW;12;90%;78%;2
Kelso-Longview;Spotty showers;72;58;NNW;6;77%;74%;4
Moses Lake;Partly sunny, cooler;88;56;W;10;31%;3%;7
Olympia;A shower or t-storm;71;54;SW;9;72%;67%;3
Omak;Cooler with some sun;87;54;NW;10;36%;24%;7
Pasco;Partly sunny, cooler;90;56;WNW;17;36%;0%;7
Port Angeles;Showers and t-storms;66;54;W;4;77%;71%;3
Pullman;Mostly sunny, cooler;83;51;WSW;14;35%;4%;7
Puyallup;Showers and t-storms;74;56;SW;7;74%;72%;3
Quillayute;A shower or t-storm;66;55;S;8;89%;66%;2
Renton;A shower or t-storm;73;58;SSW;7;67%;74%;3
Seattle;Not as warm;72;58;SSW;8;75%;64%;3
Seattle Boeing;Couple of t-storms;74;60;SSW;10;61%;76%;3
Shelton;A shower or t-storm;71;55;WSW;13;75%;69%;3
Spokane;Partly sunny, cooler;88;57;SW;11;32%;9%;7
Spokane Fairchild;Partly sunny, cooler;85;51;W;15;34%;8%;7
Spokane Felts;Partly sunny, cooler;88;57;SW;11;32%;9%;7
Stampede Pass;Couple of t-storms;60;49;W;8;79%;77%;6
Tacoma;Couple of t-storms;71;56;SW;8;75%;72%;2
Tacoma Narrows;A t-storm in spots;69;56;SW;10;74%;55%;2
Vancouver;Cooler;76;57;NNW;6;61%;45%;4
Walla Walla;Mostly sunny, cooler;87;60;SSW;15;29%;1%;7
Wenatchee;Partly sunny, cooler;84;58;WNW;16;34%;20%;7
Whidbey Island;A t-storm in spots;67;58;WSW;6;75%;55%;3
Yakima;Partly sunny, cooler;85;50;WNW;11;39%;14%;7
