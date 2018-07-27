WA Forecast
WA Forecast for Sunday, July 29, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Arlington;Mostly sunny, warm;85;59;NNE;6;52%;10%;8
Bellingham;Mostly sunny;80;59;SE;6;59%;6%;8
Bremerton;Mostly sunny, warm;88;60;NNE;5;56%;18%;8
Chehalis;Sunny and very warm;89;58;WNW;5;54%;1%;8
Deer Park;Mostly sunny, warm;92;54;ENE;5;34%;4%;8
Eastsound;Mostly sunny, nice;77;58;SE;6;67%;11%;8
Ellensburg;Very hot;97;59;NNW;5;33%;7%;8
Ephrata;Mostly sunny and hot;98;72;NW;8;21%;5%;8
Everett;Mostly sunny, warm;85;61;NNE;5;54%;12%;8
Fort Lewis;Mostly sunny;89;59;W;5;61%;16%;8
Friday Harbor;Mostly sunny, nice;77;55;SSW;5;68%;13%;8
Hoquiam;Areas of low clouds;67;55;WSW;8;84%;14%;6
Kelso-Longview;Mostly sunny;86;59;WNW;5;61%;3%;8
Moses Lake;Very hot;98;64;NNE;7;27%;5%;8
Olympia;Mostly sunny, warm;88;55;WSW;5;54%;14%;8
Omak;Mostly sunny and hot;97;66;N;9;23%;2%;8
Pasco;Very hot;100;59;E;4;34%;2%;8
Port Angeles;Mostly sunny, nice;74;55;W;6;65%;13%;8
Pullman;Mostly sunny;91;55;ENE;5;32%;8%;8
Puyallup;Mostly sunny;89;60;WNW;5;55%;17%;8
Quillayute;Clouds and sunshine;69;51;N;6;77%;13%;3
Renton;Mostly sunny;89;64;NNE;5;57%;19%;8
Seattle;Lots of sun, warm;86;64;NNE;6;58%;19%;8
Seattle Boeing;Warm with sunshine;87;66;N;5;49%;19%;8
Shelton;Warm with sunshine;88;56;WSW;9;56%;17%;8
Spokane;Mostly sunny, warm;94;61;ENE;4;30%;5%;8
Spokane Fairchild;Mostly sunny;91;62;NE;6;30%;5%;8
Spokane Felts;Mostly sunny, warm;94;61;ENE;4;30%;5%;8
Stampede Pass;Partly sunny, warm;81;62;WSW;3;49%;25%;8
Tacoma;Lots of sun, warm;86;60;WNW;5;60%;19%;8
Tacoma Narrows;Mostly sunny;84;59;WNW;5;59%;19%;8
Vancouver;Sunny and very warm;90;61;N;5;49%;3%;8
Walla Walla;Mostly sunny and hot;99;70;ESE;7;21%;2%;8
Wenatchee;Mostly sunny and hot;95;69;WNW;7;33%;7%;8
Whidbey Island;Mostly sunny, nice;71;57;SW;6;69%;12%;8
Yakima;Very hot;97;61;NNW;6;32%;5%;8
