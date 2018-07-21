WA Forecast
WA Forecast for Monday, July 23, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Arlington;Mostly sunny;84;56;NNE;6;45%;3%;8
Bellingham;Mostly sunny;80;58;SE;6;55%;3%;8
Bremerton;Brilliant sunshine;86;56;NNE;7;45%;3%;8
Chehalis;Sunny and warmer;90;56;N;6;37%;0%;8
Deer Park;Sunny and pleasant;86;50;NE;5;33%;0%;8
Eastsound;Mostly sunny, nice;74;58;SW;6;69%;3%;8
Ellensburg;Plenty of sunshine;91;56;NW;5;32%;0%;9
Ephrata;Plenty of sun;90;62;WSW;8;23%;0%;8
Everett;Mostly sunny;83;57;NNE;6;48%;3%;8
Fort Lewis;Sunny and very warm;87;56;NE;7;52%;3%;8
Friday Harbor;Mostly sunny, nice;77;54;SW;6;58%;3%;8
Hoquiam;Sunshine, pleasant;75;55;WNW;8;69%;3%;8
Kelso-Longview;Plenty of sunshine;91;59;NW;6;47%;3%;9
Moses Lake;Plenty of sunshine;91;58;NNE;6;26%;0%;8
Olympia;Sunny and very warm;89;52;NNE;7;44%;3%;8
Omak;Plenty of sunshine;90;63;N;11;33%;0%;8
Pasco;Plenty of sunshine;94;55;N;4;31%;0%;9
Port Angeles;Sunny and nice;76;53;WSW;6;51%;3%;8
Pullman;Sunny and pleasant;83;52;E;4;29%;0%;9
Puyallup;Sunshine;88;56;NE;5;43%;2%;8
Quillayute;Sunshine and nice;75;52;NNW;6;63%;3%;8
Renton;Plenty of sunshine;86;60;NNE;7;48%;3%;8
Seattle;Sunshine;83;60;NNE;7;47%;3%;8
Seattle Boeing;Plenty of sunshine;84;61;NE;7;44%;3%;8
Shelton;Sunny and warmer;90;56;SSE;7;45%;2%;8
Spokane;Sunny and nice;87;56;S;3;29%;0%;8
Spokane Fairchild;Sunny and pleasant;83;55;W;5;31%;0%;9
Spokane Felts;Sunny and nice;87;56;S;3;29%;0%;8
Stampede Pass;Sunny and warmer;78;56;W;3;42%;2%;9
Tacoma;Plenty of sunshine;85;58;NE;7;47%;3%;8
Tacoma Narrows;Plenty of sun;83;57;NE;8;48%;3%;8
Vancouver;Plenty of sunshine;93;60;NNW;6;37%;3%;9
Walla Walla;Plenty of sunshine;92;61;E;5;20%;0%;9
Wenatchee;Plenty of sunshine;88;66;WSW;7;31%;0%;8
Whidbey Island;Mostly sunny;73;57;W;7;61%;3%;8
Yakima;Plenty of sun;90;57;N;5;30%;0%;9
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather