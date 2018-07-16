WA Forecast for Wednesday, July 18, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Arlington;Sunny;86;57;WSW;6;42%;3%;8

Bellingham;Sunshine, pleasant;80;58;SSE;6;55%;3%;8

Bremerton;Sunny and very warm;87;58;SSW;7;47%;6%;8

Chehalis;Plenty of sunshine;87;56;WSW;5;42%;25%;9

Deer Park;Mostly sunny and hot;96;55;S;7;27%;0%;9

Eastsound;Mostly sunny;76;59;WSW;4;66%;3%;8

Ellensburg;Very hot;97;64;NW;15;25%;0%;9

Ephrata;Very hot;101;67;WNW;9;17%;2%;9

Everett;Brilliant sunshine;85;58;WNW;6;45%;3%;8

Fort Lewis;Sunny and very warm;86;57;SW;7;54%;6%;9

Friday Harbor;Mostly sunny;78;56;SW;5;58%;3%;8

Hoquiam;Nice with some sun;67;57;WNW;9;83%;11%;4

Kelso-Longview;Abundant sunshine;84;58;WNW;6;53%;27%;9

Moses Lake;Very hot;102;63;W;7;21%;0%;9

Olympia;Sunshine;83;53;SW;7;50%;27%;9

Omak;Very hot;101;65;NNW;10;22%;11%;8

Pasco;Very hot;103;60;W;11;24%;0%;9

Port Angeles;Mostly sunny;75;55;WNW;7;59%;6%;8

Pullman;Mostly sunny and hot;93;60;SW;5;25%;0%;9

Puyallup;Sunny;89;59;SW;6;43%;5%;9

Quillayute;Not as warm;68;54;W;6;76%;6%;4

Renton;Sunny and very warm;88;61;SW;6;46%;4%;8

Seattle;Sunny;86;60;SSW;6;47%;4%;8

Seattle Boeing;Sunny and very warm;88;62;SSW;6;43%;4%;8

Shelton;Not as hot;84;57;WSW;11;53%;9%;9

Spokane;Very hot;98;61;S;7;23%;2%;9

Spokane Fairchild;Mostly sunny and hot;94;60;SW;10;22%;0%;9

Spokane Felts;Very hot;98;61;S;7;23%;2%;9

Stampede Pass;Mostly sunny;78;53;WNW;6;42%;0%;9

Tacoma;Sunny;84;58;SW;7;50%;6%;9

Tacoma Narrows;Sunny;82;58;SW;7;51%;6%;9

Vancouver;Plenty of sunshine;90;59;N;6;42%;5%;9

Walla Walla;Sunshine, very hot;101;69;SSW;10;16%;0%;9

Wenatchee;Very hot;100;68;WNW;9;23%;3%;9

Whidbey Island;Sunshine and nice;73;57;WSW;6;62%;3%;8

Yakima;Very hot;101;62;NW;6;21%;0%;9

_____

