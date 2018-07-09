WA Forecast for Wednesday, July 11, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Arlington;Partly sunny;72;52;NNW;5;52%;26%;4

Bellingham;Clouds and sun;71;56;SSE;9;67%;27%;4

Bremerton;Clouds and sun, nice;73;54;NE;5;66%;26%;4

Chehalis;Partly sunny, nice;75;53;NNW;5;56%;26%;6

Deer Park;Not as warm;79;51;WNW;10;49%;40%;9

Eastsound;Sunny intervals;71;57;SE;5;71%;26%;4

Ellensburg;Partly sunny, cooler;78;53;NW;24;42%;3%;9

Ephrata;Not as hot;85;62;NW;14;28%;4%;9

Everett;Clouds and sun, nice;72;54;N;5;58%;26%;4

Fort Lewis;Clouds and sun, nice;75;55;NNE;5;70%;27%;4

Friday Harbor;Clouds and sun, nice;71;54;WSW;6;67%;23%;8

Hoquiam;Partly sunny;69;55;NW;9;77%;26%;6

Kelso-Longview;Partly sunny;76;55;NW;5;63%;27%;6

Moses Lake;Not as hot;86;58;NW;10;33%;3%;9

Olympia;Partly sunny;75;53;NNW;5;61%;26%;4

Omak;Not as hot;83;56;NNW;8;40%;25%;9

Pasco;Not as hot;90;57;NW;10;31%;0%;9

Port Angeles;Clouds and sun;67;53;WSW;8;71%;17%;4

Pullman;Not as warm;78;53;SW;13;43%;0%;9

Puyallup;Clouds and sun;76;53;ENE;5;60%;26%;4

Quillayute;Clouds and sun;67;52;NNW;5;76%;27%;4

Renton;Sun and clouds;75;57;NE;5;60%;16%;5

Seattle;Sun and clouds, nice;73;58;NNE;5;63%;15%;4

Seattle Boeing;Partly sunny;75;58;NE;5;59%;16%;4

Shelton;Nice with some sun;76;52;W;8;60%;26%;4

Spokane;Sunshine, not as hot;82;56;SW;12;38%;13%;9

Spokane Fairchild;Not as warm;79;54;WSW;14;41%;14%;9

Spokane Felts;Sunshine, not as hot;82;56;SW;12;38%;13%;9

Stampede Pass;Cooler with a shower;58;48;W;7;79%;45%;9

Tacoma;Partly sunny;74;55;NE;5;63%;26%;4

Tacoma Narrows;Clouds and sun, nice;74;55;NE;5;63%;13%;4

Vancouver;Partly sunny;78;57;NNW;6;55%;8%;7

Walla Walla;Sunlit, not as hot;87;60;SSE;12;30%;0%;9

Wenatchee;Not as hot;82;58;WNW;17;32%;6%;9

Whidbey Island;Partly sunny;70;56;W;7;66%;27%;9

Yakima;Not as hot;85;53;NNW;10;34%;1%;9

