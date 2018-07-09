WA Forecast
WA Forecast for Wednesday, July 11, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Arlington;Partly sunny;72;52;NNW;5;52%;26%;4
Bellingham;Clouds and sun;71;56;SSE;9;67%;27%;4
Bremerton;Clouds and sun, nice;73;54;NE;5;66%;26%;4
Chehalis;Partly sunny, nice;75;53;NNW;5;56%;26%;6
Deer Park;Not as warm;79;51;WNW;10;49%;40%;9
Eastsound;Sunny intervals;71;57;SE;5;71%;26%;4
Ellensburg;Partly sunny, cooler;78;53;NW;24;42%;3%;9
Ephrata;Not as hot;85;62;NW;14;28%;4%;9
Everett;Clouds and sun, nice;72;54;N;5;58%;26%;4
Fort Lewis;Clouds and sun, nice;75;55;NNE;5;70%;27%;4
Friday Harbor;Clouds and sun, nice;71;54;WSW;6;67%;23%;8
Hoquiam;Partly sunny;69;55;NW;9;77%;26%;6
Kelso-Longview;Partly sunny;76;55;NW;5;63%;27%;6
Moses Lake;Not as hot;86;58;NW;10;33%;3%;9
Olympia;Partly sunny;75;53;NNW;5;61%;26%;4
Omak;Not as hot;83;56;NNW;8;40%;25%;9
Pasco;Not as hot;90;57;NW;10;31%;0%;9
Port Angeles;Clouds and sun;67;53;WSW;8;71%;17%;4
Pullman;Not as warm;78;53;SW;13;43%;0%;9
Puyallup;Clouds and sun;76;53;ENE;5;60%;26%;4
Quillayute;Clouds and sun;67;52;NNW;5;76%;27%;4
Renton;Sun and clouds;75;57;NE;5;60%;16%;5
Seattle;Sun and clouds, nice;73;58;NNE;5;63%;15%;4
Seattle Boeing;Partly sunny;75;58;NE;5;59%;16%;4
Shelton;Nice with some sun;76;52;W;8;60%;26%;4
Spokane;Sunshine, not as hot;82;56;SW;12;38%;13%;9
Spokane Fairchild;Not as warm;79;54;WSW;14;41%;14%;9
Spokane Felts;Sunshine, not as hot;82;56;SW;12;38%;13%;9
Stampede Pass;Cooler with a shower;58;48;W;7;79%;45%;9
Tacoma;Partly sunny;74;55;NE;5;63%;26%;4
Tacoma Narrows;Clouds and sun, nice;74;55;NE;5;63%;13%;4
Vancouver;Partly sunny;78;57;NNW;6;55%;8%;7
Walla Walla;Sunlit, not as hot;87;60;SSE;12;30%;0%;9
Wenatchee;Not as hot;82;58;WNW;17;32%;6%;9
Whidbey Island;Partly sunny;70;56;W;7;66%;27%;9
Yakima;Not as hot;85;53;NNW;10;34%;1%;9
_____
