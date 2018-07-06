WA Forecast for Sunday, July 8, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Arlington;Clouds and sunshine;72;53;N;5;49%;27%;4

Bellingham;Spotty showers;70;53;E;7;69%;63%;4

Bremerton;Partly sunny;74;54;N;6;64%;33%;4

Chehalis;Partly sunny;74;51;NW;5;53%;25%;7

Deer Park;Clouds and sun, nice;79;46;SSW;9;40%;0%;9

Eastsound;Spotty showers;69;55;SE;6;74%;62%;4

Ellensburg;Breezy with some sun;80;50;NW;14;41%;4%;9

Ephrata;Clouds and sun;84;56;NW;9;28%;1%;9

Everett;Partly sunny;72;53;N;6;56%;34%;4

Fort Lewis;Partly sunny;74;53;NNE;7;69%;27%;4

Friday Harbor;Spotty showers;69;53;SW;6;72%;62%;6

Hoquiam;Clouds and sun;67;53;NW;9;79%;27%;5

Kelso-Longview;Some sun, pleasant;78;53;NW;5;60%;27%;7

Moses Lake;Partly sunny;84;54;NNW;8;30%;0%;9

Olympia;Partly sunny;74;49;NNW;6;62%;27%;4

Omak;Clouds and sun;82;52;NNW;8;35%;4%;9

Pasco;Partly sunny, nice;88;51;SSE;7;33%;0%;9

Port Angeles;Spotty showers;65;51;WSW;5;76%;64%;4

Pullman;Partly sunny, nice;77;51;N;8;41%;0%;9

Puyallup;Partly sunny;76;53;N;5;60%;26%;4

Quillayute;Spotty showers;65;50;N;6;80%;62%;4

Renton;Partly sunny;74;56;N;6;57%;27%;4

Seattle;Partly sunny;73;57;N;6;61%;26%;4

Seattle Boeing;Periods of sun;75;57;NNE;7;56%;27%;4

Shelton;Clouds and sun;74;52;SW;9;65%;27%;4

Spokane;Partly sunny, nice;81;53;S;9;34%;0%;9

Spokane Fairchild;Partly sunny, nice;77;51;SW;11;38%;0%;9

Spokane Felts;Partly sunny, nice;81;53;S;9;34%;0%;9

Stampede Pass;Clouds and sun;61;46;W;5;74%;27%;8

Tacoma;Periods of sun;73;54;NNW;6;60%;27%;4

Tacoma Narrows;Partly sunny;72;54;NNE;7;64%;27%;4

Vancouver;Partly sunny;79;55;NNW;5;52%;27%;9

Walla Walla;Partly sunny;86;58;ESE;7;30%;0%;9

Wenatchee;Partly sunny;82;56;NW;10;34%;4%;9

Whidbey Island;Clouds and sun;68;54;W;6;70%;28%;5

Yakima;Partly sunny, nice;84;50;N;4;35%;2%;9

_____

