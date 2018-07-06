WA Forecast
WA Forecast for Sunday, July 8, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Arlington;Clouds and sunshine;72;53;N;5;49%;27%;4
Bellingham;Spotty showers;70;53;E;7;69%;63%;4
Bremerton;Partly sunny;74;54;N;6;64%;33%;4
Chehalis;Partly sunny;74;51;NW;5;53%;25%;7
Deer Park;Clouds and sun, nice;79;46;SSW;9;40%;0%;9
Eastsound;Spotty showers;69;55;SE;6;74%;62%;4
Ellensburg;Breezy with some sun;80;50;NW;14;41%;4%;9
Ephrata;Clouds and sun;84;56;NW;9;28%;1%;9
Everett;Partly sunny;72;53;N;6;56%;34%;4
Fort Lewis;Partly sunny;74;53;NNE;7;69%;27%;4
Friday Harbor;Spotty showers;69;53;SW;6;72%;62%;6
Hoquiam;Clouds and sun;67;53;NW;9;79%;27%;5
Kelso-Longview;Some sun, pleasant;78;53;NW;5;60%;27%;7
Moses Lake;Partly sunny;84;54;NNW;8;30%;0%;9
Olympia;Partly sunny;74;49;NNW;6;62%;27%;4
Omak;Clouds and sun;82;52;NNW;8;35%;4%;9
Pasco;Partly sunny, nice;88;51;SSE;7;33%;0%;9
Port Angeles;Spotty showers;65;51;WSW;5;76%;64%;4
Pullman;Partly sunny, nice;77;51;N;8;41%;0%;9
Puyallup;Partly sunny;76;53;N;5;60%;26%;4
Quillayute;Spotty showers;65;50;N;6;80%;62%;4
Renton;Partly sunny;74;56;N;6;57%;27%;4
Seattle;Partly sunny;73;57;N;6;61%;26%;4
Seattle Boeing;Periods of sun;75;57;NNE;7;56%;27%;4
Shelton;Clouds and sun;74;52;SW;9;65%;27%;4
Spokane;Partly sunny, nice;81;53;S;9;34%;0%;9
Spokane Fairchild;Partly sunny, nice;77;51;SW;11;38%;0%;9
Spokane Felts;Partly sunny, nice;81;53;S;9;34%;0%;9
Stampede Pass;Clouds and sun;61;46;W;5;74%;27%;8
Tacoma;Periods of sun;73;54;NNW;6;60%;27%;4
Tacoma Narrows;Partly sunny;72;54;NNE;7;64%;27%;4
Vancouver;Partly sunny;79;55;NNW;5;52%;27%;9
Walla Walla;Partly sunny;86;58;ESE;7;30%;0%;9
Wenatchee;Partly sunny;82;56;NW;10;34%;4%;9
Whidbey Island;Clouds and sun;68;54;W;6;70%;28%;5
Yakima;Partly sunny, nice;84;50;N;4;35%;2%;9
_____
