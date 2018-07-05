WA Forecast for Saturday, July 7, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Arlington;Partly sunny;75;57;S;7;53%;44%;5

Bellingham;Showers around;72;58;S;7;66%;89%;3

Bremerton;Not as warm;74;57;SW;8;64%;44%;4

Chehalis;Partly sunny;75;55;SSW;5;53%;39%;9

Deer Park;Mostly sunny;88;54;WSW;9;38%;23%;9

Eastsound;Showers around;69;58;SW;5;75%;92%;4

Ellensburg;Partly sunny;86;55;NW;13;36%;24%;9

Ephrata;Partly sunny, warm;93;60;WNW;13;23%;15%;9

Everett;Periods of sun;75;58;S;8;56%;44%;4

Fort Lewis;Periods of sun;75;57;SW;8;69%;44%;5

Friday Harbor;Spotty showers;68;55;S;5;77%;84%;4

Hoquiam;Partly sunny;66;57;SSW;13;82%;44%;4

Kelso-Longview;Not as warm;74;57;SW;8;61%;44%;4

Moses Lake;Partly sunny, warm;93;59;WSW;10;30%;15%;9

Olympia;Not as warm;73;54;SSW;8;60%;44%;4

Omak;Partly sunny, warm;91;55;SW;12;30%;29%;9

Pasco;Partly sunny and hot;95;60;W;11;29%;17%;9

Port Angeles;Spotty showers;65;53;S;5;76%;88%;5

Pullman;Mostly sunny;85;56;W;7;37%;12%;9

Puyallup;Periods of sun;76;58;SW;6;63%;44%;5

Quillayute;Spotty showers;63;55;S;10;84%;88%;2

Renton;Not as warm;75;59;SSW;7;60%;44%;5

Seattle;Not as warm;74;58;SSW;8;63%;44%;6

Seattle Boeing;Not as warm;75;59;SW;8;56%;44%;5

Shelton;Not as warm;71;57;SW;12;67%;44%;5

Spokane;Mostly sunny, warm;89;61;W;10;32%;20%;9

Spokane Fairchild;Lots of sun, warm;86;55;W;13;33%;21%;9

Spokane Felts;Mostly sunny, warm;89;61;W;10;32%;20%;9

Stampede Pass;Not as warm;66;46;WNW;6;69%;44%;9

Tacoma;Not as warm;73;57;SW;7;64%;44%;6

Tacoma Narrows;Clouds and sun;72;57;SW;8;63%;44%;6

Vancouver;Partly sunny;77;57;SW;6;55%;35%;6

Walla Walla;Sunshine and warm;93;63;WSW;8;26%;11%;9

Wenatchee;Partly sunny;90;61;WNW;12;31%;23%;9

Whidbey Island;Partly sunny;69;58;NE;7;67%;70%;6

Yakima;Partly sunny;91;53;WNW;10;32%;19%;9

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather