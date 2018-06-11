WA Forecast
WA Forecast for Wednesday, June 13, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Arlington;Partly sunny;69;47;S;6;39%;30%;8
Bellingham;Partly sunny;67;52;S;6;55%;65%;8
Bremerton;Partly sunny;71;51;NNE;6;48%;32%;8
Chehalis;Partly sunny, nice;76;50;W;4;45%;63%;9
Deer Park;Nice with sunshine;72;43;ESE;6;37%;2%;9
Eastsound;Partly sunny;63;52;WSW;5;66%;83%;8
Ellensburg;Nice with sunshine;78;50;NW;6;29%;5%;9
Ephrata;Sunshine and nice;77;52;NE;6;24%;1%;9
Everett;Partly sunny, nice;69;49;ENE;6;44%;30%;8
Fort Lewis;Partly sunny, nice;72;51;SE;5;56%;55%;8
Friday Harbor;Partly sunny;64;49;NW;5;62%;53%;8
Hoquiam;Partial sunshine;69;55;SW;7;61%;69%;8
Kelso-Longview;Partly sunny, nice;77;52;W;4;49%;32%;9
Moses Lake;Mostly sunny, nice;78;52;E;5;28%;1%;9
Olympia;Partly sunny;73;49;WSW;5;48%;62%;8
Omak;Partly sunny;74;49;SE;8;36%;3%;9
Pasco;Lots of sun, nice;83;51;ESE;4;30%;3%;9
Port Angeles;Partly sunny;63;49;SSE;4;61%;59%;6
Pullman;Mostly sunny, warmer;72;47;E;4;36%;3%;10
Puyallup;Nice with some sun;74;51;W;5;45%;31%;8
Quillayute;Partly sunny;65;51;S;4;60%;78%;6
Renton;Sun and some clouds;71;54;NE;6;49%;31%;8
Seattle;Partly sunny, nice;70;54;NNW;7;48%;55%;8
Seattle Boeing;Partly sunny;70;55;E;6;47%;31%;8
Shelton;Partly sunny;73;52;SSW;6;47%;63%;8
Spokane;Mostly sunny, warmer;75;49;SE;4;32%;3%;9
Spokane Fairchild;Nice with sunshine;71;47;SSE;5;36%;3%;9
Spokane Felts;Mostly sunny, warmer;75;49;SE;4;32%;3%;9
Stampede Pass;Partly sunny;64;44;W;3;43%;21%;9
Tacoma;Some sun, pleasant;70;52;NW;6;49%;59%;8
Tacoma Narrows;Nice with some sun;68;52;SE;6;52%;60%;8
Vancouver;Partly sunny, nice;81;53;NNW;6;38%;22%;9
Walla Walla;Mostly sunny, warmer;82;58;E;5;30%;3%;9
Wenatchee;Partly sunny;75;55;WNW;7;30%;3%;9
Whidbey Island;Sun and some clouds;64;53;WSW;7;65%;32%;8
Yakima;Sunshine and nice;79;50;NNW;5;30%;4%;9
