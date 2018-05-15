WA Forecast
Updated 11:03 pm, Monday, May 14, 2018
WA Forecast for Wednesday, May 16, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Arlington;Mostly sunny;77;53;N;7;59%;8%;8
Bellingham;Mostly sunny;73;55;SSE;6;63%;8%;8
Bremerton;Sunshine, pleasant;79;53;SSW;6;64%;14%;8
Chehalis;Mostly sunny;78;52;W;5;58%;26%;8
Deer Park;Partly sunny, warm;83;50;NW;5;42%;27%;8
Eastsound;Mostly sunny, nice;70;54;SSE;4;71%;7%;8
Ellensburg;Partly sunny;88;60;NW;6;34%;33%;8
Ephrata;Partly sunny, warm;89;63;NNW;5;27%;21%;8
Everett;Lots of sun, nice;77;54;NE;7;60%;9%;8
Fort Lewis;Mostly sunny;76;53;SW;6;74%;34%;8
Friday Harbor;Mostly sunny, nice;70;52;SW;5;71%;7%;8
Hoquiam;Mostly sunny;61;53;WSW;9;86%;9%;7
Kelso-Longview;Not as warm;73;54;WNW;5;71%;35%;8
Moses Lake;Partly sunny, warm;90;57;NNW;5;36%;28%;8
Olympia;Sunshine and warm;75;52;SW;7;63%;21%;8
Omak;Partly sunny, warm;88;58;NNE;7;34%;20%;8
Pasco;Partly sunny;90;57;SSE;3;39%;36%;8
Port Angeles;Mostly sunny, nice;68;51;W;8;70%;7%;8
Pullman;Partly sunny;81;53;NE;6;41%;34%;8
Puyallup;Mostly sunny;78;54;WSW;5;64%;20%;8
Quillayute;Mostly sunny;62;50;SSW;5;80%;7%;7
Renton;Mostly sunny;79;55;SW;6;63%;17%;8
Seattle;Mostly sunny;77;55;SSW;6;62%;31%;8
Seattle Boeing;Mostly sunny;79;56;SSW;5;58%;15%;8
Shelton;Sunshine, pleasant;73;52;WSW;10;66%;14%;8
Spokane;Partly sunny, warm;85;56;SE;2;37%;29%;8
Spokane Fairchild;Partly sunny, warm;82;53;WSW;4;42%;28%;8
Spokane Felts;Partly sunny, warm;85;56;SE;2;37%;29%;8
Stampede Pass;Partly sunny, warm;72;50;W;4;51%;31%;8
Tacoma;Sunshine, pleasant;74;53;SW;6;66%;18%;8
Tacoma Narrows;Sunshine and warm;73;52;SW;6;68%;33%;8
Vancouver;Mostly sunny, nice;76;55;NNW;5;64%;44%;8
Walla Walla;Partly sunny, warm;87;62;SE;4;39%;40%;8
Wenatchee;Partly sunny, warm;88;62;WNW;7;29%;24%;8
Whidbey Island;Sunshine, pleasant;67;54;WSW;8;72%;7%;8
Yakima;Partly sunny;91;62;NNW;5;26%;38%;8
_____
