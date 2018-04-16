WA Forecast
Updated 11:01 pm, Sunday, April 15, 2018
WA Forecast for Tuesday, April 17, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Arlington;Periods of rain;48;41;SW;7;85%;92%;1
Bellingham;A touch of rain;50;43;SSE;9;83%;93%;1
Bremerton;A little rain;50;41;SW;13;89%;72%;2
Chehalis;A bit of rain;49;40;WSW;14;84%;78%;2
Deer Park;Spotty showers;46;36;SSW;14;73%;75%;2
Eastsound;A little rain;50;44;SSW;5;83%;74%;1
Ellensburg;Cooler;51;38;NW;15;61%;44%;2
Ephrata;Cooler;53;40;SW;15;62%;44%;2
Everett;Occasional rain;48;42;S;7;86%;92%;1
Fort Lewis;A little rain;49;40;SSW;14;98%;83%;2
Friday Harbor;Occasional rain;50;44;SW;6;83%;71%;1
Hoquiam;A little rain;52;44;W;16;86%;86%;1
Kelso-Longview;Occasional rain;51;42;SW;14;81%;87%;2
Moses Lake;Cooler;54;42;SW;14;52%;44%;2
Olympia;A little rain;49;40;SW;14;89%;81%;2
Omak;A little p.m. rain;51;38;SSE;14;76%;73%;2
Pasco;Cooler;57;45;SW;22;52%;44%;4
Port Angeles;A little rain;49;40;SW;5;85%;75%;2
Pullman;Cooler with a shower;46;36;SW;17;81%;67%;3
Puyallup;A touch of rain;49;41;SW;13;89%;90%;2
Quillayute;A touch of rain;51;40;WNW;7;84%;83%;2
Renton;Breezy with rain;50;42;SW;13;86%;75%;2
Seattle;Occasional rain;49;43;SW;13;83%;67%;2
Seattle Boeing;Breezy with rain;51;43;SSW;14;83%;75%;2
Shelton;A little rain;51;40;WSW;13;80%;78%;2
Spokane;Spotty showers;48;37;S;14;65%;72%;3
Spokane Fairchild;Cooler with a shower;46;35;SSW;19;80%;68%;3
Spokane Felts;Spotty showers;48;37;S;14;65%;72%;3
Stampede Pass;A little p.m. rain;34;28;WSW;13;96%;89%;2
Tacoma;A little rain;48;42;SW;13;88%;79%;2
Tacoma Narrows;A little rain;49;42;SSW;14;91%;76%;2
Vancouver;A touch of rain;51;41;WSW;14;76%;86%;2
Walla Walla;Spotty showers;53;41;SSW;18;56%;70%;3
Wenatchee;Partly sunny;52;39;WSW;14;62%;44%;3
Whidbey Island;A little rain;52;45;SSE;11;81%;86%;1
Yakima;Mostly cloudy;57;41;SSW;15;49%;44%;2
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather
_____
Keywords: Washington, Forecast