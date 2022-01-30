WA Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PST Saturday, January 29, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%) Arlington;Showers;39;N;3;79% Bellingham;Showers;38;Calm;0;92% Bremerton;Showers;45;S;2;82% Chehalis;Showers;43;SW;3;75% Deer Park;Cloudy;23;Calm;0;80% Eastsound;Rain;43;Calm;0;87% Ellensburg;Cloudy;27;NNW;3;78% Ephrata;Cloudy;26;NNW;5;77% Everett;Showers;40;NE;2;85% Fort Lewis;Showers;43;SE;6;75% Friday Harbor;Showers;40;Calm;0;96% Hoquiam;Cloudy;45;E;5;89% Kelso-Longview;Mostly cloudy;38;SSE;9;75% Moses Lake;Cloudy;27;NW;4;89% Olympia;Showers;45;Calm;0;68% Omak;Cloudy;27;Calm;0;84% Pasco;Cloudy;32;Calm;0;69% Port Angeles;Showers;42;E;6;88% Pullman;Mostly cloudy;23;WNW;3;87% Puyallup;Showers;44;SSE;1;79% Quillayute;Cloudy;42;SE;6;95% Renton;Showers;46;SSE;5;53% Seattle;Showers;48;SSE;2;65% Seattle Boeing;Cloudy;46;SSE;8;62% Shelton;Showers;43;Calm;0;82% Spokane;Mostly cloudy;27;Calm;0;81% Spokane Fairchild;Mostly cloudy;23;Calm;0;99% Spokane Felts;Mostly cloudy;27;Calm;0;81% Stampede Pass;Cloudy;18;E;3;88% Tacoma;Showers;47;SW;5;65% Tacoma Narrows;Showers;47;SW;5;65% Vancouver;Partly cloudy;37;ESE;3;70% Walla Walla;Mostly cloudy;28;Calm;0;84% Wenatchee;Cloudy;25;Calm;0;78% Whidbey Island;Cloudy;41;SW;3;82% Yakima;Cloudy;29;NW;3;78% _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather