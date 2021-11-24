WA Current Conditions as of 12:00 AM PST Wednesday, November 24, 2021 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%) Arlington;Mostly cloudy;37;S;5;95% Bellingham;Mostly cloudy;43;SSE;3;92% Bremerton;Fog;42;SSE;2;97% Chehalis;Mostly clear;34;SW;5;100% Deer Park;Cloudy;32;NW;2;92% Eastsound;Partly cloudy;39;Calm;0;100% Ellensburg;Clear;40;WNW;14;73% Ephrata;Clear;33;WSW;6;78% Everett;Cloudy;37;SSE;2;95% Fort Lewis;Mostly clear;35;SE;8;91% Friday Harbor;Clear;40;W;5;85% Hoquiam;Cloudy;40;E;3;92% Kelso-Longview;Mostly cloudy;37;Calm;0;95% Moses Lake;Clear;28;NW;2;90% Olympia;Mostly clear;38;S;10;92% Omak;Clear;27;W;3;84% Pasco;Clear;35;ESE;3;75% Port Angeles;Mostly cloudy;42;WSW;9;76% Pullman;Mostly cloudy;33;W;15;88% Puyallup;Mostly clear;40;SSE;2;90% Quillayute;Cloudy;37;Calm;0;100% Renton;Mostly clear;42;SE;3;85% Seattle;Mostly cloudy;41;SSE;2;88% Seattle Boeing;Mostly cloudy;40;SE;8;89% Shelton;Mostly clear;36;N;5;96% Spokane;Cloudy;34;Calm;0;88% Spokane Fairchild;Cloudy;27;Calm;0;99% Spokane Felts;Cloudy;34;Calm;0;88% Stampede Pass;Fog;29;WNW;7;96% Tacoma;Partly cloudy;38;S;5;96% Tacoma Narrows;Mostly clear;38;S;5;96% Vancouver;Cloudy;37;Calm;0;92% Walla Walla;Clear;37;S;12;78% Wenatchee;Mostly clear;37;Calm;0;64% Whidbey Island;Mostly cloudy;47;WSW;14;73% Yakima;Mostly cloudy;31;NW;7;82% _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather