Skip to main content
Weather

WA Current Conditions

WA Current Conditions as of 12:00 AM PDT Saturday, October 30, 2021

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Clear;38;NNE;5;96%

Bellingham;Clear;40;NNE;5;96%

Bremerton;Clear;39;NNE;3;93%

Chehalis;Clear;41;N;6;100%

Deer Park;Clear;34;Calm;0;85%

Eastsound;Clear;46;Calm;0;81%

Ellensburg;Clear;34;ENE;8;75%

Ephrata;Clear;44;N;14;49%

Everett;Clear;37;N;2;88%

Fort Lewis;Clear;45;N;7;75%

Friday Harbor;Clear;41;N;3;92%

Hoquiam;Clear;47;ENE;9;73%

Kelso-Longview;Clear;43;N;6;92%

Moses Lake;Partly cloudy;38;NNE;7;73%

Olympia;Clear;43;NNE;8;85%

Omak;Clear;41;N;13;50%

Pasco;Partly cloudy;44;NW;7;70%

Port Angeles;Mostly cloudy;37;SSW;3;92%

Pullman;Mostly clear;37;NE;5;88%

Puyallup;Clear;42;N;2;90%

Quillayute;Clear;42;NE;7;88%

Renton;Clear;46;N;8;73%

Seattle;Clear;43;NNE;3;82%

Seattle Boeing;Clear;45;NNE;6;70%

Shelton;Clear;42;N;7;82%

Spokane;Partly cloudy;40;NNE;3;82%

Spokane Fairchild;Clear;37;NW;7;81%

Spokane Felts;Partly cloudy;40;NNE;3;82%

Stampede Pass;Mostly cloudy;30;Calm;0;92%

Tacoma;Clear;43;NNE;7;82%

Tacoma Narrows;Clear;43;NNE;7;82%

Vancouver;Clear;43;Calm;0;88%

Walla Walla;Partly cloudy;42;SE;6;85%

Wenatchee;Clear;39;W;5;69%

Whidbey Island;Mostly clear;38;Calm;0;89%

Yakima;Clear;39;W;9;79%

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather