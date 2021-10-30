WA Current Conditions as of 12:00 AM PDT Saturday, October 30, 2021 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%) Arlington;Clear;38;NNE;5;96% Bellingham;Clear;40;NNE;5;96% Bremerton;Clear;39;NNE;3;93% Chehalis;Clear;41;N;6;100% Deer Park;Clear;34;Calm;0;85% Eastsound;Clear;46;Calm;0;81% Ellensburg;Clear;34;ENE;8;75% Ephrata;Clear;44;N;14;49% Everett;Clear;37;N;2;88% Fort Lewis;Clear;45;N;7;75% Friday Harbor;Clear;41;N;3;92% Hoquiam;Clear;47;ENE;9;73% Kelso-Longview;Clear;43;N;6;92% Moses Lake;Partly cloudy;38;NNE;7;73% Olympia;Clear;43;NNE;8;85% Omak;Clear;41;N;13;50% Pasco;Partly cloudy;44;NW;7;70% Port Angeles;Mostly cloudy;37;SSW;3;92% Pullman;Mostly clear;37;NE;5;88% Puyallup;Clear;42;N;2;90% Quillayute;Clear;42;NE;7;88% Renton;Clear;46;N;8;73% Seattle;Clear;43;NNE;3;82% Seattle Boeing;Clear;45;NNE;6;70% Shelton;Clear;42;N;7;82% Spokane;Partly cloudy;40;NNE;3;82% Spokane Fairchild;Clear;37;NW;7;81% Spokane Felts;Partly cloudy;40;NNE;3;82% Stampede Pass;Mostly cloudy;30;Calm;0;92% Tacoma;Clear;43;NNE;7;82% Tacoma Narrows;Clear;43;NNE;7;82% Vancouver;Clear;43;Calm;0;88% Walla Walla;Partly cloudy;42;SE;6;85% Wenatchee;Clear;39;W;5;69% Whidbey Island;Mostly clear;38;Calm;0;89% Yakima;Clear;39;W;9;79% _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather