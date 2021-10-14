Skip to main content
Weather

WA Current Conditions

WA Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PDT Wednesday, October 13, 2021

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Cloudy;46;ESE;2;81%

Bellingham;Cloudy;48;SE;5;86%

Bremerton;Mostly cloudy;48;S;3;87%

Chehalis;Showers;48;SSE;3;99%

Deer Park;Cloudy;33;WSW;1;96%

Eastsound;Cloudy;48;Calm;0;87%

Ellensburg;Mostly cloudy;39;NW;8;66%

Ephrata;Clear;46;Calm;0;53%

Everett;Cloudy;47;SE;3;85%

Fort Lewis;Cloudy;48;SE;7;80%

Friday Harbor;Showers;49;SE;5;79%

Hoquiam;Cloudy;51;SSE;9;85%

Kelso-Longview;Showers;48;SSE;7;89%

Moses Lake;Mostly clear;37;NW;4;90%

Olympia;Showers;47;SSW;3;92%

Omak;Partly cloudy;35;W;5;79%

Pasco;Partly cloudy;49;WSW;10;51%

Port Angeles;Cloudy;46;WSW;6;88%

Pullman;Cloudy;39;Calm;0;82%

Puyallup;Cloudy;47;SSE;2;80%

Quillayute;Cloudy;47;ESE;6;92%

Renton;Showers;50;SSE;5;76%

Seattle;Showers;49;SSE;3;86%

Seattle Boeing;Rain;49;S;7;83%

Shelton;Cloudy;47;Calm;0;96%

Spokane;Cloudy;40;Calm;0;92%

Spokane Fairchild;Cloudy;36;Calm;0;99%

Spokane Felts;Cloudy;40;Calm;0;92%

Stampede Pass;Fog;33;W;5;95%

Tacoma;Cloudy;47;S;2;90%

Tacoma Narrows;Cloudy;46;SSW;5;95%

Vancouver;Cloudy;51;N;5;85%

Walla Walla;Cloudy;45;S;13;68%

Wenatchee;Mostly clear;46;WNW;12;43%

Whidbey Island;Cloudy;50;ESE;12;71%

Yakima;Mostly cloudy;47;NW;7;60%

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather