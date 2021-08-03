Skip to main content
WA Current Conditions

WA Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PDT Monday, August 2, 2021

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Mostly clear;62;NNW;7;74%

Bellingham;Clear;65;S;5;84%

Bremerton;Mostly cloudy;66;NNE;2;65%

Chehalis;Mostly cloudy;69;NW;2;79%

Deer Park;Mostly cloudy;70;ENE;5;54%

Eastsound;Cloudy;63;SSE;7;82%

Ellensburg;Mostly cloudy;81;N;5;38%

Ephrata;Mostly cloudy;79;SW;5;41%

Everett;Mostly clear;64;N;2;76%

Fort Lewis;Mostly cloudy;73;WNW;7;38%

Friday Harbor;Mostly clear;54;Calm;0;92%

Hoquiam;Clear;59;W;6;77%

Kelso-Longview;Partly cloudy;68;N;5;72%

Moses Lake;Cloudy;83;Calm;0;45%

Olympia;Mostly cloudy;75;N;9;38%

Omak;Cloudy;82;WNW;9;46%

Pasco;Mostly cloudy;78;N;3;75%

Port Angeles;Clear;59;WNW;13;80%

Pullman;Partly cloudy;72;Calm;0;47%

Puyallup;Mostly cloudy;69;NNW;2;56%

Quillayute;Clear;55;NNW;5;89%

Renton;Partly cloudy;74;NNW;12;51%

Seattle;Partly cloudy;68;NNE;3;54%

Seattle Boeing;Partly cloudy;74;N;3;44%

Shelton;Partly cloudy;70;W;6;65%

Spokane;Cloudy;77;Calm;0;47%

Spokane Fairchild;Cloudy;76;WSW;5;42%

Spokane Felts;Cloudy;77;Calm;0;47%

Stampede Pass;Partly cloudy;73;Calm;0;52%

Tacoma;Mostly cloudy;70;N;3;50%

Tacoma Narrows;Mostly cloudy;69;NNE;13;43%

Vancouver;Mostly cloudy;78;NNW;9;51%

Walla Walla;Cloudy;81;E;6;46%

Wenatchee;Partly cloudy;85;NW;6;29%

Whidbey Island;Partly cloudy;57;WSW;6;83%

Yakima;Cloudy;77;WSW;5;53%

_____

