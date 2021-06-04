WA Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PDT Thursday, June 3, 2021 _____ City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%) Arlington;Cloudy;56;NNW;6;74% Bellingham;Clear;61;S;13;62% Bremerton;Partly cloudy;60;W;2;82% Chehalis;Partly cloudy;54;WSW;8;93% Deer Park;Clear;74;SSW;9;25% Eastsound;Clear;57;S;14;67% Ellensburg;Partly cloudy;70;WNW;29;46% Ephrata;Partly cloudy;78;WNW;24;31% Everett;Cloudy;57;N;3;79% Fort Lewis;Partly cloudy;60;S;10;66% Friday Harbor;Partly cloudy;51;SW;8;85% Hoquiam;Mostly cloudy;53;WNW;12;82% Kelso-Longview;Mostly cloudy;57;WNW;6;80% Moses Lake;Mostly cloudy;80;NNW;6;32% Olympia;Partly cloudy;55;SSW;9;77% Omak;Cloudy;78;N;12;30% Pasco;Mostly cloudy;80;N;3;37% Port Angeles;Clear;50;W;14;86% Pullman;Cloudy;75;WSW;7;32% Puyallup;Partly cloudy;61;WSW;2;69% Quillayute;Cloudy;50;Calm;0;89% Renton;Partly cloudy;67;N;2;60% Seattle;Mostly cloudy;62;N;2;72% Seattle Boeing;Partly cloudy;67;N;5;58% Shelton;Mostly cloudy;52;WSW;18;89% Spokane;Partly cloudy;73;Calm;0;27% Spokane Fairchild;Partly cloudy;72;SW;9;27% Spokane Felts;Partly cloudy;73;Calm;0;27% Stampede Pass;Mostly clear;53;N;6;89% Tacoma;Partly cloudy;57;N;6;74% Tacoma Narrows;Partly cloudy;57;N;6;74% Vancouver;Mostly cloudy;64;NW;10;57% Walla Walla;Mostly cloudy;79;S;14;26% Wenatchee;Partly cloudy;74;WNW;20;39% Whidbey Island;Partly cloudy;53;SW;12;79% Yakima;Cloudy;76;N;8;37% _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather