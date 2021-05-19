Skip to main content
Weather

WA Current Conditions

WA Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PDT Tuesday, May 18, 2021

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Mostly cloudy;46;SSW;3;82%

Bellingham;Partly cloudy;50;S;6;68%

Bremerton;Cloudy;50;NE;2;82%

Chehalis;Mostly clear;45;Calm;0;87%

Deer Park;Mostly clear;40;SW;3;39%

Eastsound;Partly cloudy;50;Calm;0;71%

Ellensburg;Mostly cloudy;45;NW;12;60%

Ephrata;Clear;48;NW;10;44%

Everett;Cloudy;47;NE;2;88%

Fort Lewis;Partly cloudy;43;NW;2;82%

Friday Harbor;Partly cloudy;41;W;3;79%

Hoquiam;Mostly clear;47;NNW;6;79%

Kelso-Longview;Clear;49;Calm;0;70%

Moses Lake;Partly cloudy;54;NW;13;31%

Olympia;Mostly clear;47;WSW;3;68%

Omak;Clear;52;NW;3;25%

Pasco;Mostly cloudy;56;NW;10;41%

Port Angeles;Mostly cloudy;45;SW;7;79%

Pullman;Mostly cloudy;49;WSW;3;37%

Puyallup;Mostly cloudy;47;N;1;87%

Quillayute;Partly cloudy;42;Calm;0;85%

Renton;Cloudy;49;ESE;3;86%

Seattle;Showers;46;NE;2;86%

Seattle Boeing;Cloudy;47;NNE;3;89%

Shelton;Clear;44;WSW;7;82%

Spokane;Mostly cloudy;53;Calm;0;33%

Spokane Fairchild;Mostly cloudy;42;WSW;3;45%

Spokane Felts;Mostly cloudy;53;Calm;0;33%

Stampede Pass;Showers;32;N;5;95%

Tacoma;Mostly cloudy;47;N;5;79%

Tacoma Narrows;Partly cloudy;47;N;5;79%

Vancouver;Partly cloudy;53;NW;8;54%

Walla Walla;Cloudy;50;ESE;7;39%

Wenatchee;Clear;49;WNW;17;45%

Whidbey Island;Partly cloudy;50;WSW;16;71%

Yakima;Mostly clear;52;NW;8;44%

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather