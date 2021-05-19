WA Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PDT Tuesday, May 18, 2021 _____ City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%) Arlington;Mostly cloudy;46;SSW;3;82% Bellingham;Partly cloudy;50;S;6;68% Bremerton;Cloudy;50;NE;2;82% Chehalis;Mostly clear;45;Calm;0;87% Deer Park;Mostly clear;40;SW;3;39% Eastsound;Partly cloudy;50;Calm;0;71% Ellensburg;Mostly cloudy;45;NW;12;60% Ephrata;Clear;48;NW;10;44% Everett;Cloudy;47;NE;2;88% Fort Lewis;Partly cloudy;43;NW;2;82% Friday Harbor;Partly cloudy;41;W;3;79% Hoquiam;Mostly clear;47;NNW;6;79% Kelso-Longview;Clear;49;Calm;0;70% Moses Lake;Partly cloudy;54;NW;13;31% Olympia;Mostly clear;47;WSW;3;68% Omak;Clear;52;NW;3;25% Pasco;Mostly cloudy;56;NW;10;41% Port Angeles;Mostly cloudy;45;SW;7;79% Pullman;Mostly cloudy;49;WSW;3;37% Puyallup;Mostly cloudy;47;N;1;87% Quillayute;Partly cloudy;42;Calm;0;85% Renton;Cloudy;49;ESE;3;86% Seattle;Showers;46;NE;2;86% Seattle Boeing;Cloudy;47;NNE;3;89% Shelton;Clear;44;WSW;7;82% Spokane;Mostly cloudy;53;Calm;0;33% Spokane Fairchild;Mostly cloudy;42;WSW;3;45% Spokane Felts;Mostly cloudy;53;Calm;0;33% Stampede Pass;Showers;32;N;5;95% Tacoma;Mostly cloudy;47;N;5;79% Tacoma Narrows;Partly cloudy;47;N;5;79% Vancouver;Partly cloudy;53;NW;8;54% Walla Walla;Cloudy;50;ESE;7;39% Wenatchee;Clear;49;WNW;17;45% Whidbey Island;Partly cloudy;50;WSW;16;71% Yakima;Mostly clear;52;NW;8;44% _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather