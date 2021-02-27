Skip to main content
Weather

WA Current Conditions

WA Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PST Friday, February 26, 2021

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Mostly cloudy;39;Calm;0;85%

Bellingham;Clear;42;NNW;6;72%

Bremerton;Partly cloudy;38;SE;2;92%

Chehalis;Cloudy;41;W;8;86%

Deer Park;Flurries;33;ENE;6;63%

Eastsound;Clear;45;NW;20;65%

Ellensburg;Mostly cloudy;32;Calm;0;75%

Ephrata;Partly cloudy;37;WNW;17;49%

Everett;Mostly cloudy;40;NW;2;80%

Fort Lewis;Mostly cloudy;40;W;6;97%

Friday Harbor;Clear;43;N;6;51%

Hoquiam;Mostly cloudy;44;NW;14;70%

Kelso-Longview;Showers;41;N;6;88%

Moses Lake;Partly cloudy;38;W;9;52%

Olympia;Mostly clear;42;W;16;64%

Omak;Cloudy;33;N;3;85%

Pasco;Cloudy;41;WSW;16;67%

Port Angeles;Mostly cloudy;42;W;13;64%

Pullman;Snow;30;WSW;8;92%

Puyallup;Cloudy;40;N;1;86%

Quillayute;Clear;43;NW;12;70%

Renton;Cloudy;40;ESE;3;82%

Seattle;Showers;37;E;2;89%

Seattle Boeing;Rain;39;S;6;88%

Shelton;Mostly cloudy;39;W;15;82%

Spokane;Cloudy;37;WSW;5;59%

Spokane Fairchild;Cloudy;31;WSW;7;83%

Spokane Felts;Cloudy;37;WSW;5;59%

Stampede Pass;Snow;28;WNW;3;99%

Tacoma;Mostly cloudy;38;NNW;5;79%

Tacoma Narrows;Mostly cloudy;38;NNW;5;79%

Vancouver;Cloudy;42;SW;5;72%

Walla Walla;Cloudy;37;WSW;14;75%

Wenatchee;Mostly cloudy;34;NW;12;78%

Whidbey Island;Partly cloudy;45;NW;21;51%

Yakima;Cloudy;35;Calm;0;66%

