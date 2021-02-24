WA Current Conditions as of 12:00 AM PST Wednesday, February 24, 2021 _____ City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%) Arlington;Mostly cloudy;33;Calm;0;95% Bellingham;Mostly clear;32;Calm;0;95% Bremerton;Mostly cloudy;35;NW;1;96% Chehalis;Mostly cloudy;37;ESE;9;93% Deer Park;Clear;22;NNE;3;88% Eastsound;Mostly clear;43;NNW;17;75% Ellensburg;Partly cloudy;34;NNW;13;69% Ephrata;Mostly cloudy;36;NNW;14;56% Everett;Mostly cloudy;34;NNE;1;93% Fort Lewis;Showers;36;Calm;0;100% Friday Harbor;Mostly clear;36;NW;3;96% Hoquiam;Mostly cloudy;40;NNW;9;73% Kelso-Longview;Mostly cloudy;37;Calm;0;93% Moses Lake;Mostly cloudy;36;WNW;9;61% Olympia;Cloudy;38;NE;5;75% Omak;Cloudy;33;N;10;75% Pasco;Cloudy;37;WSW;9;78% Port Angeles;Mostly clear;39;WSW;6;69% Pullman;Cloudy;29;SW;9;92% Puyallup;Cloudy;34;E;1;94% Quillayute;Partly cloudy;34;Calm;0;81% Renton;Cloudy;37;S;6;86% Seattle;Cloudy;37;N;1;81% Seattle Boeing;Cloudy;38;N;3;79% Shelton;Mostly cloudy;34;E;5;92% Spokane;Partly cloudy;29;Calm;0;88% Spokane Fairchild;Mostly cloudy;26;Calm;0;100% Spokane Felts;Partly cloudy;29;Calm;0;88% Stampede Pass;Fog;24;N;7;91% Tacoma;Cloudy;35;NNE;6;88% Tacoma Narrows;Cloudy;35;NNE;6;88% Vancouver;Cloudy;38;Calm;0;79% Walla Walla;Showers;36;SW;13;81% Wenatchee;Mostly cloudy;34;NW;9;66% Whidbey Island;Mostly cloudy;41;WNW;7;70% Yakima;Mostly clear;34;W;10;66% _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather