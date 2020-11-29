WA Current Conditions
WA Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PST Saturday, November 28, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Arlington;Fog;30;Calm;0;100%
Bellingham;Cloudy;36;NE;3;92%
Bremerton;Mostly clear;34;NNE;1;98%
Chehalis;Cloudy;43;Calm;0;100%
Deer Park;Clear;24;NE;5;88%
Eastsound;Mostly cloudy;45;N;3;87%
Ellensburg;Clear;30;Calm;0;81%
Ephrata;Clear;27;Calm;0;92%
Everett;Fog;35;N;1;93%
Fort Lewis;Showers;37;Calm;0;100%
Friday Harbor;Mostly clear;37;Calm;0;92%
Hoquiam;Clear;40;E;10;89%
Kelso-Longview;Partly cloudy;43;Calm;0;93%
Moses Lake;Clear;31;NNE;5;88%
Olympia;Fog;33;N;3;100%
Omak;Clear;29;Calm;0;81%
Pasco;Clear;28;NNW;3;88%
Port Angeles;Cloudy;38;SW;5;92%
Pullman;Clear;33;E;9;81%
Puyallup;Showers;39;NE;1;97%
Quillayute;Mostly clear;33;E;3;95%
Renton;Fog;38;Calm;0;96%
Seattle;Fog;41;NNE;1;97%
Seattle Boeing;Fog;39;SSE;3;100%
Shelton;Fog;36;Calm;0;100%
Spokane;Clear;32;NNE;3;88%
Spokane Fairchild;Clear;28;ENE;6;99%
Spokane Felts;Clear;32;NNE;3;88%
Stampede Pass;Clear;31;N;3;88%
Tacoma;Fog;41;Calm;0;92%
Tacoma Narrows;Fog;41;Calm;0;92%
Vancouver;Cloudy;45;Calm;0;82%
Walla Walla;Partly cloudy;36;SE;6;89%
Wenatchee;Clear;31;Calm;0;96%
Whidbey Island;Partly cloudy;41;ENE;5;85%
Yakima;Mostly cloudy;29;W;3;85%
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather