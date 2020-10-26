WA Current Conditions
WA Current Conditions as of 12:00 AM PDT Monday, October 26, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Arlington;Clear;28;N;3;92%
Bellingham;Clear;31;Calm;0;72%
Bremerton;Clear;30;N;1;94%
Chehalis;Clear;30;Calm;0;100%
Deer Park;Cloudy;12;Calm;0;76%
Eastsound;Cloudy;36;Calm;0;69%
Ellensburg;Partly cloudy;25;Calm;0;71%
Ephrata;Mostly cloudy;23;NNE;5;57%
Everett;Clear;31;N;1;87%
Fort Lewis;Clear;29;SE;5;99%
Friday Harbor;Mostly cloudy;31;Calm;0;78%
Hoquiam;Mostly clear;35;E;5;78%
Kelso-Longview;Clear;30;Calm;0;92%
Moses Lake;Cloudy;21;N;5;62%
Olympia;Clear;29;Calm;0;92%
Omak;Cloudy;22;WNW;5;77%
Pasco;Mostly clear;22;N;6;84%
Port Angeles;Cloudy;30;Calm;0;88%
Pullman;Clear;17;Calm;0;80%
Puyallup;Clear;32;N;1;88%
Quillayute;Cloudy;33;ENE;6;88%
Renton;Clear;36;Calm;0;75%
Seattle;Clear;37;NNE;2;76%
Seattle Boeing;Clear;38;Calm;0;69%
Shelton;Clear;28;Calm;0;92%
Spokane;Flurries;20;ENE;3;84%
Spokane Fairchild;Flurries;14;S;5;78%
Spokane Felts;Flurries;20;ENE;3;84%
Stampede Pass;Mostly clear;22;E;3;81%
Tacoma;Clear;39;N;7;69%
Tacoma Narrows;Clear;39;N;7;69%
Vancouver;Clear;32;Calm;0;64%
Walla Walla;Clear;26;SSE;6;74%
Wenatchee;Partly cloudy;27;Calm;0;74%
Whidbey Island;Mostly cloudy;31;ESE;3;72%
Yakima;Mostly clear;19;WNW;5;67%
