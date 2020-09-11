WA Current Conditions
WA Current Conditions as of 12:00 AM PDT Friday, September 11, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Arlington;Clear;60;Calm;0;83%
Bellingham;Clear;60;Calm;0;83%
Bremerton;Clear;64;WSW;2;73%
Chehalis;Mostly cloudy;59;SW;5;87%
Deer Park;Clear;51;Calm;0;50%
Eastsound;Clear;61;Calm;0;77%
Ellensburg;Clear;62;Calm;0;37%
Ephrata;Clear;60;Calm;0;42%
Everett;Clear;60;WNW;1;88%
Fort Lewis;Clear;67;W;7;67%
Friday Harbor;Mostly clear;57;Calm;0;80%
Hoquiam;Showers;56;SSW;10;93%
Kelso-Longview;Mostly clear;58;N;5;83%
Moses Lake;Clear;67;Calm;0;41%
Olympia;Clear;61;Calm;0;72%
Omak;Clear;64;WNW;6;39%
Pasco;Clear;59;Calm;0;83%
Port Angeles;Clear;73;SW;10;36%
Pullman;Mostly clear;53;Calm;0;36%
Puyallup;Mostly cloudy;64;SW;2;64%
Quillayute;Cloudy;57;S;7;89%
Renton;Clear;67;SSE;3;58%
Seattle;Clear;67;W;2;60%
Seattle Boeing;Clear;68;Calm;0;52%
Shelton;Mostly cloudy;56;W;18;89%
Spokane;Mostly clear;59;NE;3;47%
Spokane Fairchild;Clear;62;WSW;8;35%
Spokane Felts;Mostly clear;59;NE;3;47%
Stampede Pass;Clear;68;Calm;0;38%
Tacoma;Mostly clear;64;W;7;64%
Tacoma Narrows;Clear;64;W;7;64%
Vancouver;Cloudy;62;ESE;3;53%
Walla Walla;Clear;63;E;8;26%
Wenatchee;Mostly cloudy;67;Calm;0;40%
Whidbey Island;Mostly clear;59;Calm;0;71%
Yakima;Clear;56;W;3;64%
_____
