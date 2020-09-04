WA Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PDT Thursday, September 3, 2020

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Clear;64;NW;6;67%

Bellingham;Clear;59;Calm;0;83%

Bremerton;Clear;64;NNE;2;66%

Chehalis;Clear;70;N;5;59%

Deer Park;Clear;60;Calm;0;51%

Eastsound;Clear;61;Calm;0;77%

Ellensburg;Mostly cloudy;69;NW;8;41%

Ephrata;Clear;72;NW;5;32%

Everett;Clear;64;NW;1;77%

Fort Lewis;Clear;70;NNW;8;64%

Friday Harbor;Clear;63;WNW;5;67%

Hoquiam;Mostly clear;64;NW;5;83%

Kelso-Longview;Clear;78;N;9;44%

Moses Lake;Clear;77;Calm;0;34%

Olympia;Clear;72;NNE;9;45%

Omak;Clear;75;W;8;27%

Pasco;Mostly clear;68;N;3;72%

Port Angeles;Clear;60;Calm;0;77%

Pullman;Mostly clear;62;Calm;0;39%

Puyallup;Clear;62;NNW;2;72%

Quillayute;Clear;66;NNE;3;62%

Renton;Mostly clear;71;NNW;6;60%

Seattle;Clear;66;N;2;65%

Seattle Boeing;Clear;70;Calm;0;52%

Shelton;Clear;65;Calm;0;65%

Spokane;Partly cloudy;72;NE;5;33%

Spokane Fairchild;Partly cloudy;71;S;3;29%

Spokane Felts;Partly cloudy;72;NE;5;33%

Stampede Pass;Clear;66;SW;3;49%

Tacoma;Clear;67;NNE;12;54%

Tacoma Narrows;Clear;67;NNE;12;54%

Vancouver;Clear;72;WNW;3;51%

Walla Walla;Clear;75;E;12;25%

Wenatchee;Clear;75;E;5;39%

Whidbey Island;Partly cloudy;57;WSW;6;77%

Yakima;Clear;68;WSW;5;62%

