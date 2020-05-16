WA Current Conditions
WA Current Conditions as of 05:00 AM PDT Saturday, May 16, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Arlington;Partly cloudy;50;Calm;0;89%
Bellingham;Mostly clear;52;Calm;0;76%
Bremerton;Mostly cloudy;53;SSE;1;92%
Chehalis;Cloudy;52;Calm;0;100%
Deer Park;Fog;34;Calm;0;96%
Eastsound;Mostly cloudy;50;Calm;0;93%
Ellensburg;Mostly clear;45;S;3;73%
Ephrata;Clear;44;N;9;82%
Everett;Partly cloudy;51;SE;1;86%
Fort Lewis;Mostly cloudy;51;ESE;3;98%
Friday Harbor;Mostly cloudy;49;Calm;0;92%
Hoquiam;Cloudy;53;ENE;9;85%
Kelso-Longview;Showers;53;Calm;0;85%
Moses Lake;Clear;48;N;7;70%
Olympia;Cloudy;52;Calm;0;82%
Omak;Mostly clear;48;WNW;7;76%
Pasco;Clear;46;NNW;5;82%
Port Angeles;Cloudy;49;Calm;0;92%
Pullman;Clear;45;E;14;82%
Puyallup;Showers;52;E;1;85%
Quillayute;Showers;51;E;6;89%
Renton;Cloudy;53;SSE;3;76%
Seattle;Mostly cloudy;56;SSE;1;75%
Seattle Boeing;Mostly cloudy;56;SE;5;69%
Shelton;Cloudy;53;N;3;79%
Spokane;Clear;42;Calm;0;91%
Spokane Fairchild;Clear;42;ENE;5;100%
Spokane Felts;Clear;42;Calm;0;91%
Stampede Pass;Cloudy;45;N;3;73%
Tacoma;Showers;53;Calm;0;76%
Tacoma Narrows;Showers;53;Calm;0;76%
Vancouver;Cloudy;54;Calm;0;84%
Walla Walla;Mostly clear;55;E;7;54%
Wenatchee;Mostly clear;49;Calm;0;70%
Whidbey Island;Cloudy;52;ESE;8;82%
Yakima;Mostly clear;48;W;6;73%
