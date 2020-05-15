WA Current Conditions
WA Current Conditions as of 11:00 AM PDT Friday, May 15, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Arlington;Mostly cloudy;57;S;5;71%
Bellingham;Mostly cloudy;56;S;12;71%
Bremerton;Partly sunny;60;SSW;2;80%
Chehalis;Mostly cloudy;61;Calm;0;67%
Deer Park;Mostly cloudy;50;S;3;79%
Eastsound;Mostly sunny;61;SE;5;64%
Ellensburg;Sunny;61;WNW;21;44%
Ephrata;Partly sunny;61;N;3;55%
Everett;Mostly cloudy;60;S;2;76%
Fort Lewis;Mostly sunny;59;WSW;6;71%
Friday Harbor;Mostly cloudy;54;SW;6;77%
Hoquiam;Mostly cloudy;55;S;3;86%
Kelso-Longview;Mostly cloudy;61;S;7;63%
Moses Lake;Sunny;63;SW;7;42%
Olympia;Mostly cloudy;59;S;8;61%
Omak;Mostly cloudy;58;WSW;5;66%
Pasco;Sunny;64;SSE;10;48%
Port Angeles;Sunny;56;N;6;69%
Pullman;Mostly cloudy;50;W;8;76%
Puyallup;Sunny;64;W;3;54%
Quillayute;Partly sunny;60;SW;9;64%
Renton;Partly sunny;58;S;5;64%
Seattle;Mostly cloudy;58;SW;3;71%
Seattle Boeing;Mostly cloudy;58;S;8;66%
Shelton;Sunny;57;WSW;8;71%
Spokane;Cloudy;50;SW;9;79%
Spokane Fairchild;Cloudy;50;SW;5;100%
Spokane Felts;Cloudy;50;SW;9;79%
Stampede Pass;Sunny;48;WNW;3;77%
Tacoma;Mostly sunny;55;S;6;71%
Tacoma Narrows;Sunny;55;S;6;71%
Vancouver;Cloudy;57;S;3;71%
Walla Walla;Mostly sunny;55;S;15;66%
Wenatchee;Sunny;59;W;8;49%
Whidbey Island;Mostly cloudy;56;WNW;7;66%
Yakima;Partly sunny;61;ESE;6;53%
