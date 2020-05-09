WA Current Conditions
WA Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PDT Friday, May 8, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Arlington;Clear;62;Calm;0;57%
Bellingham;Clear;55;Calm;0;74%
Bremerton;Partly cloudy;59;NNE;2;61%
Chehalis;Mostly clear;61;NNW;3;58%
Deer Park;Clear;45;NE;5;76%
Eastsound;Clear;62;NE;2;42%
Ellensburg;Clear;56;ENE;6;52%
Ephrata;Mostly clear;58;N;7;50%
Everett;Clear;65;N;2;73%
Fort Lewis;Mostly clear;64;Calm;0;55%
Friday Harbor;Clear;61;N;5;44%
Hoquiam;Partly cloudy;71;ENE;9;30%
Kelso-Longview;Mostly clear;67;N;3;41%
Moses Lake;Mostly clear;62;ENE;8;43%
Olympia;Mostly clear;60;Calm;0;53%
Omak;Clear;60;W;3;51%
Pasco;Mostly clear;53;N;8;76%
Port Angeles;Mostly clear;56;SW;7;61%
Pullman;Clear;52;ENE;6;58%
Puyallup;Mostly cloudy;63;NE;2;41%
Quillayute;Partly cloudy;61;NE;5;44%
Renton;Mostly clear;72;E;6;28%
Seattle;Partly cloudy;66;NNE;2;47%
Seattle Boeing;Mostly clear;70;Calm;0;32%
Shelton;Mostly clear;66;NNW;3;39%
Spokane;Partly cloudy;54;ENE;6;54%
Spokane Fairchild;Mostly cloudy;54;NE;7;50%
Spokane Felts;Partly cloudy;54;ENE;6;54%
Stampede Pass;Clear;46;E;5;65%
Tacoma;Mostly cloudy;66;NNE;9;36%
Tacoma Narrows;Mostly cloudy;66;NNE;9;36%
Vancouver;Mostly clear;69;E;10;30%
Walla Walla;Clear;56;E;5;59%
Wenatchee;Clear;59;E;3;51%
Whidbey Island;Mostly clear;59;Calm;0;55%
Yakima;Mostly clear;54;W;6;56%
_____
