WA Current Conditions

WA Current Conditions as of 12:00 AM PDT Thursday, April 2, 2020

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Clear;35;Calm;0;78%

Bellingham;Mostly cloudy;39;SSW;3;50%

Bremerton;Partly cloudy;35;N;1;90%

Chehalis;Showers;43;SW;5;87%

Deer Park;Snow;30;W;13;92%

Eastsound;Clear;38;NE;3;62%

Ellensburg;Clear;31;NW;8;75%

Ephrata;Mostly cloudy;36;NNW;12;42%

Everett;Clear;37;W;1;83%

Fort Lewis;Cloudy;43;Calm;0;99%

Friday Harbor;Partly cloudy;34;W;3;75%

Hoquiam;Mostly cloudy;40;Calm;0;92%

Kelso-Longview;Mostly cloudy;43;Calm;0;85%

Moses Lake;Mostly cloudy;35;NNE;6;49%

Olympia;Mostly cloudy;40;Calm;0;85%

Omak;Clear;33;N;15;38%

Pasco;Clear;39;SSE;6;75%

Port Angeles;Clear;35;SW;6;84%

Pullman;Mostly cloudy;33;Calm;0;91%

Puyallup;Mostly clear;37;ENE;1;84%

Quillayute;Mostly cloudy;38;NW;3;92%

Renton;Clear;40;SSE;3;76%

Seattle;Clear;41;N;1;76%

Seattle Boeing;Clear;41;Calm;0;67%

Shelton;Mostly cloudy;38;WSW;5;89%

Spokane;Snow;34;Calm;0;86%

Spokane Fairchild;Cloudy;31;NNE;9;100%

Spokane Felts;Snow;34;Calm;0;86%

Stampede Pass;Fog;27;N;5;92%

Tacoma;Mostly cloudy;40;Calm;0;79%

Tacoma Narrows;Cloudy;40;Calm;0;79%

Vancouver;Cloudy;44;NW;3;76%

Walla Walla;Mostly cloudy;37;SE;10;78%

Wenatchee;Clear;38;WNW;3;59%

Whidbey Island;Partly cloudy;37;Calm;0;64%

Yakima;Clear;31;WSW;6;78%

_____

