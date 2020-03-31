WA Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PDT Monday, March 30, 2020

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Cloudy;43;SSE;12;79%

Bellingham;Cloudy;43;SE;3;73%

Bremerton;Cloudy;41;S;7;88%

Chehalis;Showers;41;S;6;93%

Deer Park;Clear;38;S;12;69%

Eastsound;Mostly cloudy;39;Calm;0;93%

Ellensburg;Partly cloudy;33;NNW;6;78%

Ephrata;Clear;38;SSW;5;54%

Everett;Cloudy;43;SSE;8;86%

Fort Lewis;Cloudy;41;SSE;5;100%

Friday Harbor;Rain;37;Calm;0;88%

Hoquiam;Mostly cloudy;43;SSW;13;88%

Kelso-Longview;Rain;43;Calm;0;87%

Moses Lake;Clear;45;S;7;45%

Olympia;Cloudy;41;SW;7;88%

Omak;Mostly clear;44;S;9;39%

Pasco;Mostly cloudy;48;WSW;14;56%

Port Angeles;Mostly cloudy;37;WSW;3;95%

Pullman;Mostly clear;39;SW;10;69%

Puyallup;Cloudy;43;SSW;5;92%

Quillayute;Clear;39;SSE;7;100%

Renton;Showers;43;S;7;79%

Seattle;Cloudy;44;S;7;79%

Seattle Boeing;Mostly cloudy;43;S;12;82%

Shelton;Cloudy;38;S;5;96%

Spokane;Clear;40;SSW;15;70%

Spokane Fairchild;Mostly cloudy;37;S;14;91%

Spokane Felts;Clear;40;SSW;15;70%

Stampede Pass;Snow;29;Calm;0;92%

Tacoma;Cloudy;39;WSW;5;95%

Tacoma Narrows;Cloudy;39;WSW;5;95%

Vancouver;Showers;45;N;6;81%

Walla Walla;Mostly cloudy;43;S;12;73%

Wenatchee;Clear;38;NNW;10;69%

Whidbey Island;Cloudy;46;ESE;7;73%

Yakima;Mostly clear;43;N;3;60%

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather