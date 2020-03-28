WA Current Conditions

WA Current Conditions as of 12:00 AM PDT Saturday, March 28, 2020

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Cloudy;45;ESE;12;100%

Bellingham;Rain;49;S;13;73%

Bremerton;Cloudy;46;S;8;91%

Chehalis;Cloudy;46;S;10;100%

Deer Park;Mostly cloudy;39;S;6;79%

Eastsound;Cloudy;48;S;13;87%

Ellensburg;Clear;40;NW;10;76%

Ephrata;Mostly clear;39;NNE;6;69%

Everett;Cloudy;47;SE;7;85%

Fort Lewis;Showers;46;SE;7;100%

Friday Harbor;Cloudy;47;ESE;9;89%

Hoquiam;Showers;47;WSW;14;100%

Kelso-Longview;Cloudy;48;SSE;9;87%

Moses Lake;Partly cloudy;45;Calm;0;60%

Olympia;Cloudy;46;SSW;9;85%

Omak;Mostly clear;47;S;9;49%

Pasco;Cloudy;48;SSW;12;60%

Port Angeles;Cloudy;43;SW;3;88%

Pullman;Cloudy;38;ESE;5;85%

Puyallup;Showers;47;SW;6;86%

Quillayute;Cloudy;46;SSW;8;100%

Renton;Cloudy;48;SE;5;76%

Seattle;Cloudy;48;SSE;8;82%

Seattle Boeing;Cloudy;49;SSE;7;73%

Shelton;Cloudy;45;SSE;5;96%

Spokane;Cloudy;44;S;5;62%

Spokane Fairchild;Mostly cloudy;40;S;8;82%

Spokane Felts;Cloudy;44;S;5;62%

Stampede Pass;Fog;34;N;5;92%

Tacoma;Showers;46;SSW;10;82%

Tacoma Narrows;Showers;46;SSW;10;82%

Vancouver;Showers;47;ESE;8;90%

Walla Walla;Mostly cloudy;47;S;10;60%

Wenatchee;Clear;45;Calm;0;55%

Whidbey Island;Cloudy;51;ESE;12;73%

Yakima;Clear;44;Calm;0;57%

_____

