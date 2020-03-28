WA Current Conditions
WA Current Conditions as of 12:00 AM PDT Saturday, March 28, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Arlington;Cloudy;45;ESE;12;100%
Bellingham;Rain;49;S;13;73%
Bremerton;Cloudy;46;S;8;91%
Chehalis;Cloudy;46;S;10;100%
Deer Park;Mostly cloudy;39;S;6;79%
Eastsound;Cloudy;48;S;13;87%
Ellensburg;Clear;40;NW;10;76%
Ephrata;Mostly clear;39;NNE;6;69%
Everett;Cloudy;47;SE;7;85%
Fort Lewis;Showers;46;SE;7;100%
Friday Harbor;Cloudy;47;ESE;9;89%
Hoquiam;Showers;47;WSW;14;100%
Kelso-Longview;Cloudy;48;SSE;9;87%
Moses Lake;Partly cloudy;45;Calm;0;60%
Olympia;Cloudy;46;SSW;9;85%
Omak;Mostly clear;47;S;9;49%
Pasco;Cloudy;48;SSW;12;60%
Port Angeles;Cloudy;43;SW;3;88%
Pullman;Cloudy;38;ESE;5;85%
Puyallup;Showers;47;SW;6;86%
Quillayute;Cloudy;46;SSW;8;100%
Renton;Cloudy;48;SE;5;76%
Seattle;Cloudy;48;SSE;8;82%
Seattle Boeing;Cloudy;49;SSE;7;73%
Shelton;Cloudy;45;SSE;5;96%
Spokane;Cloudy;44;S;5;62%
Spokane Fairchild;Mostly cloudy;40;S;8;82%
Spokane Felts;Cloudy;44;S;5;62%
Stampede Pass;Fog;34;N;5;92%
Tacoma;Showers;46;SSW;10;82%
Tacoma Narrows;Showers;46;SSW;10;82%
Vancouver;Showers;47;ESE;8;90%
Walla Walla;Mostly cloudy;47;S;10;60%
Wenatchee;Clear;45;Calm;0;55%
Whidbey Island;Cloudy;51;ESE;12;73%
Yakima;Clear;44;Calm;0;57%
_____
