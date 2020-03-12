WA Current Conditions

WA Current Conditions as of 12:00 AM PDT Thursday, March 12, 2020

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Mostly cloudy;35;N;8;84%

Bellingham;Clear;42;S;3;62%

Bremerton;Mostly cloudy;41;NNE;3;84%

Chehalis;Clear;37;Calm;0;86%

Deer Park;Clear;27;NW;3;60%

Eastsound;Clear;46;NNW;7;57%

Ellensburg;Clear;34;NW;12;66%

Ephrata;Clear;41;NW;17;39%

Everett;Partly cloudy;41;N;5;81%

Fort Lewis;Mostly cloudy;42;Calm;0;93%

Friday Harbor;Mostly clear;36;N;3;85%

Hoquiam;Cloudy;41;NNW;6;79%

Kelso-Longview;Clear;39;Calm;0;82%

Moses Lake;Clear;39;NNW;12;46%

Olympia;Mostly cloudy;37;Calm;0;81%

Omak;Clear;36;NW;10;64%

Pasco;Clear;40;ENE;6;52%

Port Angeles;Clear;38;WSW;9;69%

Pullman;Clear;33;NW;6;49%

Puyallup;Cloudy;42;NE;2;85%

Quillayute;Mostly cloudy;42;N;6;78%

Renton;Mostly cloudy;40;Calm;0;76%

Seattle;Mostly cloudy;43;NNE;3;73%

Seattle Boeing;Mostly cloudy;45;N;3;62%

Shelton;Mostly cloudy;37;Calm;0;85%

Spokane;Clear;39;N;3;42%

Spokane Fairchild;Clear;33;NW;3;50%

Spokane Felts;Clear;39;N;3;42%

Stampede Pass;Fog;28;N;3;92%

Tacoma;Cloudy;43;NE;3;70%

Tacoma Narrows;Cloudy;43;NE;3;70%

Vancouver;Mostly clear;43;N;5;62%

Walla Walla;Mostly cloudy;43;SE;6;55%

Wenatchee;Clear;38;NW;16;42%

Whidbey Island;Partly cloudy;47;W;15;70%

Yakima;Partly cloudy;41;WSW;6;48%

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather