WA Current Conditions
WA Current Conditions as of 12:00 AM PDT Thursday, March 12, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Arlington;Mostly cloudy;35;N;8;84%
Bellingham;Clear;42;S;3;62%
Bremerton;Mostly cloudy;41;NNE;3;84%
Chehalis;Clear;37;Calm;0;86%
Deer Park;Clear;27;NW;3;60%
Eastsound;Clear;46;NNW;7;57%
Ellensburg;Clear;34;NW;12;66%
Ephrata;Clear;41;NW;17;39%
Everett;Partly cloudy;41;N;5;81%
Fort Lewis;Mostly cloudy;42;Calm;0;93%
Friday Harbor;Mostly clear;36;N;3;85%
Hoquiam;Cloudy;41;NNW;6;79%
Kelso-Longview;Clear;39;Calm;0;82%
Moses Lake;Clear;39;NNW;12;46%
Olympia;Mostly cloudy;37;Calm;0;81%
Omak;Clear;36;NW;10;64%
Pasco;Clear;40;ENE;6;52%
Port Angeles;Clear;38;WSW;9;69%
Pullman;Clear;33;NW;6;49%
Puyallup;Cloudy;42;NE;2;85%
Quillayute;Mostly cloudy;42;N;6;78%
Renton;Mostly cloudy;40;Calm;0;76%
Seattle;Mostly cloudy;43;NNE;3;73%
Seattle Boeing;Mostly cloudy;45;N;3;62%
Shelton;Mostly cloudy;37;Calm;0;85%
Spokane;Clear;39;N;3;42%
Spokane Fairchild;Clear;33;NW;3;50%
Spokane Felts;Clear;39;N;3;42%
Stampede Pass;Fog;28;N;3;92%
Tacoma;Cloudy;43;NE;3;70%
Tacoma Narrows;Cloudy;43;NE;3;70%
Vancouver;Mostly clear;43;N;5;62%
Walla Walla;Mostly cloudy;43;SE;6;55%
Wenatchee;Clear;38;NW;16;42%
Whidbey Island;Partly cloudy;47;W;15;70%
Yakima;Partly cloudy;41;WSW;6;48%
